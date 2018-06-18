You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Channel’s Nintendo Switch Family Showdown Casting Call

CREDIT: Nintendo

Families have the chance to compete against each other in a series of Switch title competitions hosted by the Disney Channel, according to a press release.

The Nintendo Switch Family Showdown is now open to entries from prospective families wanting to go head-to-head at the competition later this summer, which will be held in Los Angeles.

Some of the competitions will include gathering collectible items in “Super Mario Odyssey,” competing in matches in “Mario Tennis Aces,” and showing off their best moves in “Just Dance 2018.”

Interested families can submit a maximum one-minute video explaining why they are the top Nintendo fans to the Nintendo Switch Showdown website. Up to four family members can compete, and must have at least one family member between six and 18 years of age to be eligible.

The chosen families will win a trip to Los Angeles, where they will compete and have a chance to win prizes. They will have a chance to meet popular Disney Channel stars, as well. One runner-up prize of a Nintendo Switch console and $50 in Nintendo eShop credit will be awarded as well.

Entries are open until July 1, and the competition will be held in August. The competition will be aired on the Disney Channel, Disney XD, and streamed on the DisneyNOW app.

