×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Discussing Inclusion of Esports in Olympic Games Deemed ‘Premature’

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Greg Martin/International Olympic Committee

Including esports in the Olympic Games was a point of discussion ultimately determined to be “premature” during the seventh Olympic summit on Saturday, according to a post on the official Olympics website.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) met in Lausanne on Saturday to discuss various concerns, of which the inclusion of esports in the Olympic games was included.

The committee acknowledged that the increasing popularity of esports is competing for “the leisure time of young people” and thus it should not ignore the growth of the esports industry. However, there are multiple concerns to address before inclusion of esports is possible. Firstly, the definition of sport and whether it can be used to apply to esports.

“It was agreed that competitive gaming entails physical activity which can be compared to that required in more traditional sports,” the news update from the IOC stated. “This, on the other hand, cannot necessarily be said to apply to leisure electronic gaming. For this reason, the use of the term sport with regard to esports/egames needs further dialogue and study.”

Ultimately, for this reason and others, it was determined that the discussion “about the inclusion of esports/egames as a medal event on the Olympic programme” is, at this point in time, premature.

Related

To go into other reasons as to why the IOC came to this conclusion, there were some concerns about the compatibility between the content of some esports titles and the values of the Olympics. The post noted that “cooperation with [these titles] is excluded.”

There are also concerns regarding how quickly the evolution of esports is occurring, from the shifting popularity of games to the “rapid development towards augmented reality and virtual reality.”

The fragmentation within the games industry based on “commercial operators” causes some division as well, and the industry being commercially-driven as a whole rather than “values-based” is a concern to the IOC.

As a result, the IOC decided that it will explore collaborative efforts with key individuals, meaning stakeholders, in the esports industry.

The determinations around esports, though, do not necessarily apply to some esports simulation titles, according to the news update. As such, “accelerated cooperation with regard to these kinds of esports is encouraged by the Summit” and the Summit will explore benefits of including these simulated versions of sports while ensuring “they gain or retain appropriate control over the electronic/virtual versions of their sports” and also “restricting their engagement to activation in the e-versions and virtual forms of their traditional sports.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Gaming

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2's' Voice Actors

    'Red Dead Redemption 2's' Voice Actors Discuss Years of Capture Sessions (Watch)

    Seven of “Red Dead Redemption 2’s” massive ensemble cast made it to the Game Awards’ red carpet last week, stopping by to chat for a minute or two with Variety about what it was like working with so many other actors on a capture set for nearly a half-dozen years. Joining in the conversation from [...]

  • Discussing Inclusion of Esports in Olympic

    Discussing Inclusion of Esports in Olympic Games Deemed 'Premature'

    Including esports in the Olympic Games was a point of discussion ultimately determined to be “premature” during the seventh Olympic summit on Saturday, according to a post on the official Olympics website. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) met in Lausanne on Saturday to discuss various concerns, of which the inclusion of esports in the Olympic [...]

  • NinjaThe Game Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater,

    Ninja, JGhosty Discuss 'CS: GO's' Battle Royale Mode, Breaking Into Mainstream

    Variety caught up with Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Jessica “JGhosty” Blevins on the Game Awards red carpet earlier this week. Ninja was at the show both as a presenter — it turns out he was a co-presenter with Muppet Pepe the King Prawn — and as a nominee for content creator of the year. That particular [...]

  • Lay Offs Hit Daybreak Studios, Rumored

    Lay Offs Hit Daybreak Studios, Rumored at 70

    Daybreak Studios, the developers behind “EverQuest II,” “H1Z1,” and “PlanetSide 2,” laid off a number of employees this week as part of a structure optimization, the company told Variety. Former Daybreak Studios president John Smedley took to Twitter Friday afternoon to talk about the layoffs noting that “70 people is a lot.” “Very sorry to hear [...]

  • ESL And Oculus Partner For VR

    ESL And Oculus Partner For VR Charity Challenge Game Show

    Esports company ESL is teaming up with Oculus for the Change the Game VR Charity Challenge (VRCC), it announced on Friday. Two teams of influencers will compete for a $100,000 prize during the event. Each will represent one of two gaming charities — Stack Up or Take This. Stack Up is a nonprofit that works [...]

  • Electronic Arts Logo

    Inappropriate Comment Results in Dismissal of EA Senior Director

    A senior director at EA was dismissed after allegedly making a comment about his genitalia to a female colleague, Irish news site Independent.ie reported Thursday. Phillipe Grenet, the former director of global delivery service for EA Ireland, allegedly said he would not “pull [his] d**k out and put it on the table” in front of a second [...]

  • Former Chiefs Running Back Kareem Hunt

    Former Chiefs Running Back Kareem Hunt Removed From 'Madden NFL 19'

    Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is no longer in “Madden NFL 19,” CNN reports. Publisher EA Sports reportedly pulled Hunt from the game on Wednesday. He was cut from the Chiefs last week after TMZ published a video of him shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel back in February. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad