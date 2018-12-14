×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Discord Store Will Grants Developers 90% Revenue Share Starting in 2019

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

The video game online store wars are officially in full swing, with Discord announcing Friday morning that it is opening up its online store with 90% of all revenue going to gamer makers starting in 2019.

The news comes on the heels of Epic Games own announcement last week that it was launching the Epic Games Store, with 88% of all revenue going to developers. That news hit a week before Valve announced a shift in its own revenue share split with developers getting 70% to 80% of earnings.

Discord’s news Friday morning came in an open letter entitled “Why not 90/10?” from Jason Citron, CEO and founder of the online chat service. In it, he noted that more than 200 million people have used the service to chat and play games with their friends since its launch four years ago. He also noted that the service has helped bring developers and their fans closer together. Then he dove into the topic of online game stores.

“Earlier this year though, we noticed a change happening in the game industry. We talked to a lot of developers, and many of them feel that current stores are not earning their 30% of the usual 70/30 revenue share,” he wrote. “Because of this, we now see developers creating their own stores and launchers to distribute their games instead of focusing on what’s really important — making great games and cultivating amazing communities.”

Related

Citron asked in the letter why a developer should pay so much to a store and theorized it’s why so many publishers are creating their own stores.

“Turns out, it does not cost 30% to distribute games in 2018,” he wrote. “After doing some research, we discovered that we can build amazing developer tools, run them, and give developers the majority of the revenue share.

To that end, Citron writes, in 2019 Discord will be extending access to the Discord store and its game patcher by releasing a “self-serve game publishing platform.”

“No matter what size, from AAA to single person teams, developers will be able to self publish on the Discord store with 90% revenue share going to the developer,” he wrote. “The remaining 10% covers our operating costs, and we’ll explore lowering it by optimizing our tech and making things more efficient.

“We will also empower developers to communicate with their players by improving Verified Servers, extending their ability to add great content to the Activity Feed, and more. We believe if we iterate and work with developers, we can reverse platform fragmentation in the game industry while connecting developers and players closer together.”

Citron wrapped up by saying Discord will still focus on improving voice, video, and text chat.

“We’re constantly working on making Discord better, faster, stronger, and we have a slew of features coming out in the next couple weeks to months,” he wrote.

Discord has had a big year. The company rolled out a number of major upgrades and expansions, including overhauling the Discord overlay, evolving the Nitro subscription service to include free games, launching an activity feed and the beta for an online store.

While an increasing number of publishers have started creating their own online stores and launchers — Blizzard/Activision, Ubisoft, and EA among others — the most significant changes in online gaming commerce will likely be driven by the brewing battle between Steam, Epic Games Store and Discord’s store, all of which are committed to selling games from a variety of developers, not just their own products.

Revenue share is a significant element of how developers decide where to sell, it’s not the only thing they look at. Other important factors include built-in audience, support, digital rights management, discoverability, refund policies and a slew of other behind the scenes elements.

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More Gaming

  • Discord Store Will Grants Developers 90%

    Discord Store Will Grants Developers 90% Revenue Share Starting in 2019

    The video game online store wars are officially in full swing, with Discord announcing Friday morning that it is opening up its online store with 90% of all revenue going to gamer makers starting in 2019. The news comes on the heels of Epic Games own announcement last week that it was launching the Epic [...]

  • ‘MapleStory’ Finally Gets Its Villain after

    ‘MapleStory’ Finally Gets Its Villain after a Decade of Waiting

    “MapleStory,” the long-running free-to-play MMO launched to North America in 2005, will finally introduce the villain that has played a key role in its narrative for over a decade, Nexon announced. The Black Mage arrives with the release of a new update now out in North America. The update was released in Korea this summer. [...]

  • A Look at Wevr's & Dreamscape

    How Wevr & Dreamscape Immersive Reinvented ‘The Blu’ for Location-Based VR

    When HTC first introduced its Vive virtual reality (VR) headset in April of 2016, “The Blu” quickly became one of the most talked-about launch titles: With its ability to transport viewers onto the deck of a sunken ship, and face-to-face with a giant 80-foot whale, it offered viewers a deeply moving experience of presence and [...]

  • Deadly Snowballs Come to ‘Call of

    Deadly Snowballs Come to ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’

    “Call of Duty” developer Treyarch is ringing in the season with an event that gives a full Christmas makeover to “Black Ops 4’s” Blackout and Zombies modes, and The Black Market cosmetic marketplace. Already underway, the Blackout Holiday Event adds snowballs, holiday lighting, decorations, and a holiday-themed Supply Stash to the battle royale mode. In [...]

  • Blizzard Is Ending ‘Heroes of the

    Blizzard Is Ending ‘Heroes of the Storm’ Esports Plans

    Blizzard is bringing an end to its official “Heroes of the Storm” eSports structures, and will be shifting some developers from the MOBA to other projects, it was announced today in a blog post from new Blizzard president J. Allen Brack and chief development officer Ray Gresko. “We’ve made the difficult decision to shift some [...]

  • 'Red Dead' Gold Turns Massive Western

    'Red Dead' Gold Turns Massive Western Video Game Romp Into Dull Online Grindfest

    “Red Dead Online,” the online multiplayer game developed in parallel with “Red Dead Redemption 2,” is being criticized for its digital economy, which is paying out gold at such a slow rate that it would take over 4,000 hours for a player to earn enough to purchase all items in-game. In a post on Reddit, [...]

  • Riot Games Exec Suspended After Investigation

    Riot Games Exec Suspended After Investigation Into Workplace Misconduct

    Updated: Riot Games chief operating officer Scott Gelb is on two-month unpaid leave and will receive training following an investigation into lewd behavior toward employees, according to an email sent out to employees and obtained by Variety. Riot Games confirmed Gelb’s suspension, which was first reported by Kotaku, to Variety Thursday evening. “As part of our ongoing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad