Check Out What Your Friends Are Playing With Discord’s New Games Tab

Popular voice chat app Discord launched a new feature on Thursday that makes it easier to see what games people are playing.

The new Games Tab gives Discord users a central feed with information on what what others are playing, updates and news about those titles, and suggestions for new games to try out. There’s also now a quick launcher, so people can open recently played PC games directly from the app.

Discord recently celebrated its third anniversary with a new milestone. The service now has about 130 million registered users, with an estimated 19 million using the app on a daily basis. It only had about 45 million users in May 2017, which means its base has tripled in the last year alone. Around 530 million messages are sent in a day, Discord said, and about 15 billion are sent each month.

But, Discord is about to face some new competition. Social news site Reddit wants to add chat rooms to it subreddit communities. It quietly began testing the feature on the website in recent weeks, with plans to add it to its mobile app at a later date. The move seems to be a direct response to Discord’s growing popularity. Many subreddits are reportedly using Discord to run their own chat rooms, and Reddit wants to keep those interactions on its own site.

“There are also a bunch of subreddits that are more organically social in nature, and right now they need to leave Reddit to create the experience they want,” the company said.