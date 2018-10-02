You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Actor Diego Boneta Cast For ‘Monster Hunter’ Film

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Diego Boneta
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Mexican actor Diego Boneta is joining Milla Jovovich in the big screen adaptation of Capcom’s popular video game series “Monster Hunter.”

Boneta confirmed it on social media on Monday. “Grateful to join this amazing project/cast and thrilled to start this new adventure!!” he wrote on Instagram.

Boneta is perhaps best known for his role in the Netflix biography “Luis Miguel: La Serie.” He also appeared in the television shows “Scream Queens” and “Pretty Little Liars.” He made his theatrical debut in the 2012 Tom Cruise musical “Rock of Ages.”

“Resident Evil” director Paul W.S. Anderson is reportedly helming the project with longtime collaborator Jeremy Bolt. Actors Tonya Jaa, Ron Perlman, and T.I. Harris are also attached to the film. Film production and distribution company Constantin told Variety in May the movie will shoot in and around Cape Town, South Africa. Toronto-based company Mr. X, which previously worked on Anderson’s “Resident Evil” franchise, will provide special effects.

Capcom debuted the “Monster Hunter” action role-playing game franchise in the early 2000s. Although it’s enjoyed a loyal following over the years, it’s popularity reached new heights with the launch of “Monster Hunter: World” in January. The game’s shipped over 7.9 million copies since its release and is now Capcom’s best-selling game of all time.

Capcom and Pure Imagination Studios are also teaming up to create an animated special called “Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild.” It will premiere sometime in 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Gaming

  • Diego Boneta

    Actor Diego Boneta Cast For 'Monster Hunter' Film

    Mexican actor Diego Boneta is joining Milla Jovovich in the big screen adaptation of Capcom’s popular video game series “Monster Hunter.” Boneta confirmed it on social media on Monday. “Grateful to join this amazing project/cast and thrilled to start this new adventure!!” he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Grateful to join this […]

  • 'Honour of Kings' Uses Facial Recognition

    'Honour of Kings' Uses Facial Recognition Software to Age Verify

    Mexican actor Diego Boneta is joining Milla Jovovich in the big screen adaptation of Capcom’s popular video game series “Monster Hunter.” Boneta confirmed it on social media on Monday. “Grateful to join this amazing project/cast and thrilled to start this new adventure!!” he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Grateful to join this […]

  • AR Game 'Run an Empire' Combines

    New AR Game 'Run an Empire' Combines Strategy, Exploration, Jogging

    Mexican actor Diego Boneta is joining Milla Jovovich in the big screen adaptation of Capcom’s popular video game series “Monster Hunter.” Boneta confirmed it on social media on Monday. “Grateful to join this amazing project/cast and thrilled to start this new adventure!!” he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Grateful to join this […]

  • 'Hitman 2' Has Plenty of Tools

    'Hitman 2' Has Plenty of Tools to Aid Stealth Gameplay

    Mexican actor Diego Boneta is joining Milla Jovovich in the big screen adaptation of Capcom’s popular video game series “Monster Hunter.” Boneta confirmed it on social media on Monday. “Grateful to join this amazing project/cast and thrilled to start this new adventure!!” he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Grateful to join this […]

  • Witcher Saga

    'The Witcher' Author Demands $16 Million in Royalties From CD Projekt Red

    Mexican actor Diego Boneta is joining Milla Jovovich in the big screen adaptation of Capcom’s popular video game series “Monster Hunter.” Boneta confirmed it on social media on Monday. “Grateful to join this amazing project/cast and thrilled to start this new adventure!!” he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Grateful to join this […]

  • Tyffon Raises $2.17 Million for Location-Based

    Location-Based VR Startup Tyffon Raises $2.17 Million for U.S. Expansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mexican actor Diego Boneta is joining Milla Jovovich in the big screen adaptation of Capcom’s popular video game series “Monster Hunter.” Boneta confirmed it on social media on Monday. “Grateful to join this amazing project/cast and thrilled to start this new adventure!!” he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Grateful to join this […]

  • Footage From What Looks Like a

    New Harry Potter Video Game Footage May Have Leaked

    Mexican actor Diego Boneta is joining Milla Jovovich in the big screen adaptation of Capcom’s popular video game series “Monster Hunter.” Boneta confirmed it on social media on Monday. “Grateful to join this amazing project/cast and thrilled to start this new adventure!!” he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Grateful to join this […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad