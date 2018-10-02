Actor Diego Boneta Cast For ‘Monster Hunter’ Film

Mexican actor Diego Boneta is joining Milla Jovovich in the big screen adaptation of Capcom’s popular video game series “Monster Hunter.”

Boneta confirmed it on social media on Monday. “Grateful to join this amazing project/cast and thrilled to start this new adventure!!” he wrote on Instagram.

Boneta is perhaps best known for his role in the Netflix biography “Luis Miguel: La Serie.” He also appeared in the television shows “Scream Queens” and “Pretty Little Liars.” He made his theatrical debut in the 2012 Tom Cruise musical “Rock of Ages.”

“Resident Evil” director Paul W.S. Anderson is reportedly helming the project with longtime collaborator Jeremy Bolt. Actors Tonya Jaa, Ron Perlman, and T.I. Harris are also attached to the film. Film production and distribution company Constantin told Variety in May the movie will shoot in and around Cape Town, South Africa. Toronto-based company Mr. X, which previously worked on Anderson’s “Resident Evil” franchise, will provide special effects.

Capcom debuted the “Monster Hunter” action role-playing game franchise in the early 2000s. Although it’s enjoyed a loyal following over the years, it’s popularity reached new heights with the launch of “Monster Hunter: World” in January. The game’s shipped over 7.9 million copies since its release and is now Capcom’s best-selling game of all time.

Capcom and Pure Imagination Studios are also teaming up to create an animated special called “Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild.” It will premiere sometime in 2019.