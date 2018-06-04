DICE Talks ‘Battlefield V’ Gameplay Changes

Now that publisher Electronic Arts has officially announced “Battlefield V” is coming out Oct. 19, it’s pulling back the curtain a bit and talking about some of the gameplay changes (no, not that one) and improvements fans can expect.

Immersion and squad play are two key elements of “Battlefield V’s” gameplay philosophy, developer DICE said in a recent blog post. It plans to build that immersion in a number of ways. Characters are getting revamped movesets, for example. They can backpedal when lying down, jump through windows, and more.

“You will react to the world, but the world will also react to you,” DICE’s Jonas Elfving wrote. “Move through tall grass, and the vegetation will move around you. This kind of thing is not just a neat effect — it will also affect gameplay; you may, for instance, notice a hidden sniper thanks to this. If that newly discovered Scout gets killed, you’ll see our heavier and more physical ragdoll system kick in. A body tumbling down a hill will kick up dirt and if it lands in a puddle, mud will splash.”

DICE also promised a lot more variation in the third-person movements of other soldiers. In previous games, players saw a group of people sprinting with the same basic animations when running toward a Conquest flag. Now, they might see a soldier stumbling when running up a hill or slipping through mud.

Additionally, the studio is changing how guns work. It’s removing random bullet deviation (RBD). Where you aim is where you’ll shoot, it said. Weapon handling is getting an overhaul and DICE is bringing back bullet penetration. This will give some extra utility to the Support class, who uses an LMG in combat that can tear through a wall or fence.

Destructible environments are a franchise staple, but DICE said it’s making them more dynamic than ever. “As the battle rages on and structures collapse, you won’t see pre-determined animations — but dynamic sequences based on physics, materials, and the hardware being used,” it said. “If you shoot a projectile that blows up inside a house, the walls will crack from the inside, making debris fly outwards.”

“By the way, this will all sound spectacular. Trust us.”

As for Squad Play, DICE said sticking close to your teammates and communicating will be more important than ever. Players will be automatically placed in a squad when jumping into the game. There will also be a more intense revive system. Now anyone will be able to revive squad members, even the non-Medic classes. But, revives by Medics are much faster and can be performed on all teammates. Of course, players will want to take advantage of another new addition first — dragging a teammate to safety — before they attempt to save them.

“Your odds will be a lot better in ‘Battlefield V.’ Run to your teammate, drag him to safety, and revive behind cover. You’ll feel like a hero (and score some more squad points),” DICE said.

EA unveiled “Battlefield V” on May 23 in a live-stream hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. It will take place during World War II and feature in-game purchases for cosmetic items, but no season pass. Everyone will reportedly get access to the same maps and modes post-launch.