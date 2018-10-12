‘Diablo: Reign of Terror’ Pops Up in BlizzCon Store

A new “Diablo”-themed BlizzCon 2018 drop on the Blizzard Gear Store features listings for products labeled “Diablo: Reign of Terror.”

Its possible that these products, ranging from posters to T-shirts, could indeed be related to a new entry in the “Diablo” universe. There appears to be new artwork emblazoned on each product, which may be a clue to a new project’s logo and art style.

In August, “Diablo” community manager Brandy Camel took to YouTube in a video clip called “The Future of Diablo” to confirm that there were “multiple” “Diablo” products in the works. Camel noted that the team “may have some things to show you later this year.” With the BlizzCon 2018 schedule featuring two planned “Diablo” panels, it’s likely these new products could very well indicate the next entry in the long-running series.

The main stage will host a “Diablo: What’s Next” panel, with an additional panel set up for the following day that will explore the world of “Diablo” and offer a Q&A session for participants. With the new gear up for grabs, complete with new imagery, it looks like it’s finally time to see what’s net for the series.

BlizzCon kicks off on November 2, with the “Diablo” main stage panel beginning at 12:30 PM PT/3:30 PM ET.

