You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Diablo’ is Coming to Mobile

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Diablo” is coming to mobile, Wyatt Cheng, principle designer announced at BlizzCon 2018 on Friday.

Diablo Immortal” will pick up five years after the obliteration of the ultra-powerful worldstone, which has the power to create new worlds.

“We love ‘Diablo’,” Cheng said in the lead-up to the announcement. “We love the way ‘Diablo’ has brought millions of players around the world together to slay demons.”

Cheng notes that this new entry in the “Diablo” universe will be a “full-fledged action RPG.”

Cheng explained the intent behind bringing Blizzard’s next installment to the iconic series to mobile.

“Our modern world is an increasingly connected one,” Cheng said. “Our mobile devices keep us closer than ever to our friends, family, and loved ones— so we knew we want to use mobile devices as the platform for a new ‘Diablo’ game, because nothing brings a family together like slaying demons!”

“But we want to do it in a way that’s true to Blizzard— putting gameplay first,” Cheng added. “We want to do it in a way that feels right for ‘Diablo.'”

Cheng further stated that “beloved characters” will be getting new stories.

Blizzard is partnering with Netease for “Diablo Immortal.” The gameplay trailer teases the six hero classes present in the game, and shows off the non-stop action players can anticipate upon release.

For BlizzCon 2018 attendees, a demo version is playable on the showfloor. For everyone else, pre-register on the official “Diablo Immortal” site for more info and for “a chance to participate in future beta tests, earn exclusive in-game rewards as well as receive news and updates.”

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Gaming

  • 'Diablo' is Coming to Mobile

    'Diablo' is Coming to Mobile

    “Diablo” is coming to mobile, Wyatt Cheng, principle designer announced at BlizzCon 2018 on Friday. “Diablo Immortal” will pick up five years after the obliteration of the ultra-powerful worldstone, which has the power to create new worlds. “We love ‘Diablo’,” Cheng said in the lead-up to the announcement. “We love the way ‘Diablo’ has brought […]

  • Blizzard Debuts 'Overwatch' Hero 29 With

    Blizzard Debuts 'Overwatch' Hero 29 With New 'Reunion' Short

    “Diablo” is coming to mobile, Wyatt Cheng, principle designer announced at BlizzCon 2018 on Friday. “Diablo Immortal” will pick up five years after the obliteration of the ultra-powerful worldstone, which has the power to create new worlds. “We love ‘Diablo’,” Cheng said in the lead-up to the announcement. “We love the way ‘Diablo’ has brought […]

  • 'Warcraft III Reforged' Coming Next Year

    'Warcraft III Reforged' Coming Next Year to Mac, Windows

    “Diablo” is coming to mobile, Wyatt Cheng, principle designer announced at BlizzCon 2018 on Friday. “Diablo Immortal” will pick up five years after the obliteration of the ultra-powerful worldstone, which has the power to create new worlds. “We love ‘Diablo’,” Cheng said in the lead-up to the announcement. “We love the way ‘Diablo’ has brought […]

  • Latest 'Hearthstone' Expansion Is The Troll-Themed

    Latest 'Hearthstone' Expansion Is The Troll-Themed Rastakhan's Rumble

    “Diablo” is coming to mobile, Wyatt Cheng, principle designer announced at BlizzCon 2018 on Friday. “Diablo Immortal” will pick up five years after the obliteration of the ultra-powerful worldstone, which has the power to create new worlds. “We love ‘Diablo’,” Cheng said in the lead-up to the announcement. “We love the way ‘Diablo’ has brought […]

  • 'Destiny 2' Free To All Battle.net

    'Destiny 2' Free To All Battle.net Members For A Limited Time

    “Diablo” is coming to mobile, Wyatt Cheng, principle designer announced at BlizzCon 2018 on Friday. “Diablo Immortal” will pick up five years after the obliteration of the ultra-powerful worldstone, which has the power to create new worlds. “We love ‘Diablo’,” Cheng said in the lead-up to the announcement. “We love the way ‘Diablo’ has brought […]

  • Orphea Is 'Heroes of the Storm's'

    Orphea Is 'Heroes of the Storm's' Latest Character

    “Diablo” is coming to mobile, Wyatt Cheng, principle designer announced at BlizzCon 2018 on Friday. “Diablo Immortal” will pick up five years after the obliteration of the ultra-powerful worldstone, which has the power to create new worlds. “We love ‘Diablo’,” Cheng said in the lead-up to the announcement. “We love the way ‘Diablo’ has brought […]

  • Mario Segale, The Real-Life Inspiration for

    Mario Segale, Namesake for Nintendo's Mario, Died

    “Diablo” is coming to mobile, Wyatt Cheng, principle designer announced at BlizzCon 2018 on Friday. “Diablo Immortal” will pick up five years after the obliteration of the ultra-powerful worldstone, which has the power to create new worlds. “We love ‘Diablo’,” Cheng said in the lead-up to the announcement. “We love the way ‘Diablo’ has brought […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad