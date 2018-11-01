You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Diablo III' on Nintendo Switch Gets Adorable Amiibo

When “Diablo III: Eternal Collection” hits the Nintendo Switch later this month it will arrive with support for a brand new Diablo-themed amiibo.  But instead of going with one of the more darkly-themed characters of the game, Blizzard decided to create a Loot Goblin amiibo.

The cartoon-headed, loot-sack-toting, red goblin will be available in December, according to a tweet on the official Diablo account. When used in the game the amiibo will apparently allow you to “summon your own portal to untold riches.” I sure hope cows are involved.

“Diablo III: Eternal Collection” includes a selection of “The Legend of Zelda” items including Ganondorf Transmog armor, a companion cucco pet, and a Golden Triforce portrait frame. The game also includes the updates coming to other platforms, which means that the new season 15 content will be available to players along with all of the other past goodies.

The game hits the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 2.

