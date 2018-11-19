×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Diablo’ Creator Rant Goes Viral

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Twitch: thejunglequeen

David Brevik, the senior designer of the original “Diablo” ranted about Blizzard on his wife’s “Path of Exile” Twitch stream last month, which has now caught the attention of the game community.

Brevik noted how much money ‘Fortnite’ is making on the Oct. 5 stream, before explaining how this might impact Blizzard’s financial decisions. He also stated that he thinks Activision is taking over Blizzard, and noted the loss of key individuals at Blizzard, including Mike Morhaime.

“’Overwatch’ isn’t ‘Fortnite.’ Why have you wronged us? Okay, we’re going to get rid of the [employee] profit-sharing program. We don’t like this,” Brevik said. “We don’t like the fact that low-level employees make decent money at Blizzard. We’re gonna get rid of this program because we need more profits to increase our stock price, and improve our shareholders and the elite 1% of the company.”

“And, so, therefore, you don’t like this very much, Mike Morhaime?” Brevik added. “Well too fucking bad, you’re gone!”

At about this point, Brevik’s wife, Twitch streamer thejunglequeen, interjects with “We don’t know if that’s the case,” which Brevik acknowledges as true. Brevik left Blizzard back in 2003 to pursue other projects, including “It Lurks Below,” released earlier this year under Early Access.

Related

Morhaime, co-founder and former president at Blizzard Entertainment, stepped down from the role last month. The employee profit sharing program was cut and then redistributed to employees as a part of their salaries rather than as a bonus, Blizzard explained in a statement last month.

Earlier in the stream, Brevik told his wife he was “way, way, way too drunk” to be on her stream, so it should be acknowledged that some of Brevik’s rant might have been fueled by alcohol. Brevik also told Newsweek that it was “probably my bedtime” and said that he was simply speculating.

“I was just speculating that this is a possible scenario,” Brevik said. “I have no inside information…. I don’t know if I even believe it, it was just a hypothetical scenario.”

The announcement of “Diablo Immortal” during BlizzCon 2018 left many “Diablo” fans disgruntled, as a common sentiment was that players don’t want a mobile version of the game and felt cheated by not getting any updates on a new PC/console “Diablo” game.

With the backlash over “Diablo Immortal,” Brevik’s rant has been used as fuel to keep the fire going. Debate over Brevik’s statements started on the Reddit thread at r/LivestreanFail.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Gaming

  • 'Diablo' Creator Rant Goes Viral

    'Diablo' Creator Rant Goes Viral

    David Brevik, the senior designer of the original “Diablo” ranted about Blizzard on his wife’s “Path of Exile” Twitch stream last month, which has now caught the attention of the game community. Brevik noted how much money ‘Fortnite’ is making on the Oct. 5 stream, before explaining how this might impact Blizzard’s financial decisions. He […]

  • Former Remedy Entertainment, Wargaming Devs Form

    Former Remedy Entertainment, Wargaming Devs Form New Studio

    David Brevik, the senior designer of the original “Diablo” ranted about Blizzard on his wife’s “Path of Exile” Twitch stream last month, which has now caught the attention of the game community. Brevik noted how much money ‘Fortnite’ is making on the Oct. 5 stream, before explaining how this might impact Blizzard’s financial decisions. He […]

  • 'PUBG' Priorities Shifted Beyond 'Fix PUBG'

    'PUBG' Priorities Shift Beyond 'Fix PUBG' Campaign For 2019

    David Brevik, the senior designer of the original “Diablo” ranted about Blizzard on his wife’s “Path of Exile” Twitch stream last month, which has now caught the attention of the game community. Brevik noted how much money ‘Fortnite’ is making on the Oct. 5 stream, before explaining how this might impact Blizzard’s financial decisions. He […]

  • Valve Fans Not Happy About 'Artifact'

    Valve Fans Not Happy About 'Artifact' Monetization System

    David Brevik, the senior designer of the original “Diablo” ranted about Blizzard on his wife’s “Path of Exile” Twitch stream last month, which has now caught the attention of the game community. Brevik noted how much money ‘Fortnite’ is making on the Oct. 5 stream, before explaining how this might impact Blizzard’s financial decisions. He […]

  • 'Star Citizen' Reaches $200 Million in

    'Star Citizen' Reaches $200 Million in Funding From 171 Countries

    David Brevik, the senior designer of the original “Diablo” ranted about Blizzard on his wife’s “Path of Exile” Twitch stream last month, which has now caught the attention of the game community. Brevik noted how much money ‘Fortnite’ is making on the Oct. 5 stream, before explaining how this might impact Blizzard’s financial decisions. He […]

  • 'Gears Pop!' Approaches Soft Launch, See

    'Gears Pop!' Approaches Soft Launch, See it in Action (Watch)

    David Brevik, the senior designer of the original “Diablo” ranted about Blizzard on his wife’s “Path of Exile” Twitch stream last month, which has now caught the attention of the game community. Brevik noted how much money ‘Fortnite’ is making on the Oct. 5 stream, before explaining how this might impact Blizzard’s financial decisions. He […]

  • Tactical Mecha Anime RPG 'Super Robot

    Tactical Mecha Anime RPG 'Super Robot Wars T' Announced For PS4, Switch

    David Brevik, the senior designer of the original “Diablo” ranted about Blizzard on his wife’s “Path of Exile” Twitch stream last month, which has now caught the attention of the game community. Brevik noted how much money ‘Fortnite’ is making on the Oct. 5 stream, before explaining how this might impact Blizzard’s financial decisions. He […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad