‘Diablo 3’ On Nintendo Switch Is Officially Happening Later This Year

Last week, Blizzard Entertainment teased it had multiple “Diablo” projects in the works, and we now know one of them is a port of “Diablo 3” on the Nintendo Switch.

Forbes leaked the news in a post that’s since been deleted, according to ResetEra. Dubbed the “Eternal Collection,” the port apparently contains all of the content added to the action-RPG up to this point, including the Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer expansions. Like most Switch ports, it will also have Nintendo exclusive in-game bonuses — a Legend of Ganondorf cosmetic armor set, a Tri-Force portrait frame, a chicken (cucco?) pet, and the Echoes of the Mask cosmetic wings.

“Diablo 3: Eternal Collection” will support up to four players in local or online co-op. They can reportedly all play on the same Switch, or on four different Switch units wirelessly, without an internet connection. They can also team up online via the Nintendo Switch Online service, which launches in September.

“Diablo 3” first launched on PC in 2012 and sold more than 3.5 million copies in the first 24 hours, setting a record for the fastest-selling PC title. The Switch version launches later this year and will reportedly cost $60.

As for the other “Diablo” projects Blizzard teased, we’ll likely hear more about those during BlizzCon 2018, which takes place Nov. 2-3 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

“We hope you stay tuned while we work to bring these ‘Diablo’ experiences to life,” Blizzard associate community manager Brandy Camel said in a YouTube video. “None of this would be possible without the support that you’ve shown us for over 20 years. So whether you first joined us in ‘D3’ or you’re a seasoned veteran, thank you. ‘Diablo’ is and always will be part of Blizzard’s identity, and we can’t wait for the future.”