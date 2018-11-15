Devs Talk Favorite PS4 Games on The Console’s Fifth Anniversary

This Thursday marks the fifth anniversary of the PlayStation 4’s launch in the U.S., and Sony is celebrating the occasion by asking 23 designers to talk about their favorite titles on the PlayStation Blog.

Unsurprisingly, Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” got a lot of love. The critically-acclaimed action-adventure game was briefly Sony’s fastest-selling PS4 exclusive, selling 3.1 million copies globally in its first three days (“Marvel’s Spider-Man” dethroned it in September).

“With ‘God of War,’ I feel as though Santa Monica Studios pulled off the impossible: they redeemed the most brutal demigod ever to star in a videogame franchise, by reframing his character through the very human lens of fatherhood,” said Hermen Hulst, managing director and co-founder of Guerrilla Games. “It was a stroke of genius that hugely paid off, reinvigorating the franchise and paving the way for a brand new chapter in its mythology.”

From Software’s “Bloodborne” received many nods as well. Sony president of worldwide studios Shuhei Yoshida said he was “obsessed” with the challenging action-RPG and achieved every trophy. Supergiant Games designer Greg Kasavin called it “one of the studio’s greatest achievements.”

Related Sony Celebrates Sale of 86 Million PS4 Units as System Turns Five Sony Diversity Program Grooms Industry Directors of Tomorrow

“The unsettling, even otherworldly vibe of ‘Bloodborne,’ the design of its vicious weapons and countless enemies, the unnatural yet believable architecture of its spaces, the raw and daunting challenge … it all comes together to create a rich, memorable, endlessly replayable experience that really got under my skin,” he said.

Developers reminisced about other PS4-exclusive AAA titles like “Uncharted 4,” “The Last of Us,” and “Horizon Zero Dawn.” But, there are some surprising smaller picks as well. Double Fine Productions’ Tim Schafer expressed a fondness for the indie game “Loot Rascals.”

“Amazing style, challenging gameplay, and even during times when I was deeply involved with another game there was always time at the end of the night to squeeze in a run. I am still playing this game,” he said.

Sony has sold over 86 million PS4 consoles and over 777 million software units since launch, according to the PlayStation Blog.