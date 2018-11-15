×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Devs Talk Favorite PS4 Games on The Console’s Fifth Anniversary

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
God of War
CREDIT: Sony Santa Monica

This Thursday marks the fifth anniversary of the PlayStation 4’s launch in the U.S., and Sony is celebrating the occasion by asking 23 designers to talk about their favorite titles on the PlayStation Blog.

Unsurprisingly, Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” got a lot of love. The critically-acclaimed action-adventure game was briefly Sony’s fastest-selling PS4 exclusive, selling 3.1 million copies globally in its first three days (“Marvel’s Spider-Man” dethroned it in September).

“With ‘God of War,’ I feel as though Santa Monica Studios pulled off the impossible: they redeemed the most brutal demigod ever to star in a videogame franchise, by reframing his character through the very human lens of fatherhood,” said Hermen Hulst, managing director and co-founder of Guerrilla Games. “It was a stroke of genius that hugely paid off, reinvigorating the franchise and paving the way for a brand new chapter in its mythology.”

From Software’s “Bloodborne” received many nods as well. Sony president of worldwide studios Shuhei Yoshida said he was “obsessed” with the challenging action-RPG and achieved every trophy. Supergiant Games designer Greg Kasavin called it “one of the studio’s greatest achievements.”

Related

“The unsettling, even otherworldly vibe of ‘Bloodborne,’ the design of its vicious weapons and countless enemies, the unnatural yet believable architecture of its spaces, the raw and daunting challenge … it all comes together to create a rich, memorable, endlessly replayable experience that really got under my skin,” he said.

Developers reminisced about other PS4-exclusive AAA titles like “Uncharted 4,” “The Last of Us,” and “Horizon Zero Dawn.” But, there are some surprising smaller picks as well. Double Fine Productions’ Tim Schafer expressed a fondness for the indie game “Loot Rascals.”

“Amazing style, challenging gameplay, and even during times when I was deeply involved with another game there was always time at the end of the night to squeeze in a run. I am still playing this game,” he said.

Sony has sold over 86 million PS4 consoles and over 777 million software units since launch, according to the PlayStation Blog.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Gaming

  • God of War

    Devs Talk Favorite PS4 Games on The Console's Fifth Anniversary

    This Thursday marks the fifth anniversary of the PlayStation 4’s launch in the U.S., and Sony is celebrating the occasion by asking 23 designers to talk about their favorite titles on the PlayStation Blog. Unsurprisingly, Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” got a lot of love. The critically-acclaimed action-adventure game was briefly Sony’s fastest-selling PS4 […]

  • USC Games Announces Esports Union (ESU)

    USC Games Announces Esports Union (ESU) Collegiate Program

    This Thursday marks the fifth anniversary of the PlayStation 4’s launch in the U.S., and Sony is celebrating the occasion by asking 23 designers to talk about their favorite titles on the PlayStation Blog. Unsurprisingly, Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” got a lot of love. The critically-acclaimed action-adventure game was briefly Sony’s fastest-selling PS4 […]

  • PlayStation Skipping E3 For First Time

    PlayStation Skipping E3 For First Time in Show's 24-Year History

    This Thursday marks the fifth anniversary of the PlayStation 4’s launch in the U.S., and Sony is celebrating the occasion by asking 23 designers to talk about their favorite titles on the PlayStation Blog. Unsurprisingly, Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” got a lot of love. The critically-acclaimed action-adventure game was briefly Sony’s fastest-selling PS4 […]

  • Sony Celebrates Sale of 86 Million

    Sony Celebrates Sale of 86 Million PS4 Units as System Turns Five

    This Thursday marks the fifth anniversary of the PlayStation 4’s launch in the U.S., and Sony is celebrating the occasion by asking 23 designers to talk about their favorite titles on the PlayStation Blog. Unsurprisingly, Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” got a lot of love. The critically-acclaimed action-adventure game was briefly Sony’s fastest-selling PS4 […]

  • 'Stardew Valley' Makes $1M in Three

    'Stardew Valley' Makes $1 Million in Three Weeks on Mobile

    This Thursday marks the fifth anniversary of the PlayStation 4’s launch in the U.S., and Sony is celebrating the occasion by asking 23 designers to talk about their favorite titles on the PlayStation Blog. Unsurprisingly, Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” got a lot of love. The critically-acclaimed action-adventure game was briefly Sony’s fastest-selling PS4 […]

  • Take A Peek At The 'Narcos'

    Take a Peek at the 'Narcos' Video Game Coming in 2019

    This Thursday marks the fifth anniversary of the PlayStation 4’s launch in the U.S., and Sony is celebrating the occasion by asking 23 designers to talk about their favorite titles on the PlayStation Blog. Unsurprisingly, Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” got a lot of love. The critically-acclaimed action-adventure game was briefly Sony’s fastest-selling PS4 […]

  • Tender Claws Releases 'Tendar' AR Game

    ‘Virtual Virtual Reality’ Makers Release Augmented Reality Game ‘Tendar’

    This Thursday marks the fifth anniversary of the PlayStation 4’s launch in the U.S., and Sony is celebrating the occasion by asking 23 designers to talk about their favorite titles on the PlayStation Blog. Unsurprisingly, Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” got a lot of love. The critically-acclaimed action-adventure game was briefly Sony’s fastest-selling PS4 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad