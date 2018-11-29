Capcom to Hold ‘Devil May Cry’ Talk at GDC 2019

Publisher Capcom is holding a special “deep dive” on its upcoming action game “Devil May Cry 5” at the Game Developers Conference in March, it announced on Wednesday.

The talk will be hosted by the game’s director, Hideaki Itsuno, along with senior producer Michiteru Okabe and producer Matt Walker.They will discuss how the game was designed using player experience and vision-based goals.

“In this Western talk, Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno, director of classic games including ‘Power Stone 2,’ ‘Dragon’s Dogma,’ ‘Rival Schools,’ and multiple titles in the ‘Devil May Cry’ series, partners with his colleagues Michiteru Okabe (senior producer) and Matt Walker (producer) to discuss the team’s approach to making standout, impressive action games through the lens of ‘Devil May Cry 5,'” the session description reads. “In this lecture, Itsuno will discuss how he works backward from a player experience and vision-based goal to build out compelling gameplay for the newest title in the ‘Devil May Cry’ franchise, and the visceral specifics that lead to a winning formula.”

“Devil May Cry 5” launches on Mar. 8 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It features the return of Dante and Nero as playable characters, along with a new character called V. Each character has their own radically different play style.

GDC 2019 takes place Mar. 18-22 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Calif. Other notable discussions happening during the event include a postmordem of the classic strategy franchise “Command & Conquer,” a talk by “God of War” director Cory Barlog, and a discussion of the real-time cloth solutions in “Marvel’s Spider-Man.”