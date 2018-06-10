‘Devil May Cry 5’ is Happening And It Looks Wild

CREDIT: Capcom

Devil May Cry 5” is officially happening. Publisher Capcom showed off the action game during Microsoft’s E3 2018 press conference on Sunday.

Longtime Capcom game designer Hideaki Itsuno is working on “DMC 5.” The game will feature the fast-paced combat it’s known for, along with its over-the-top bonkers attitude. And, yes, Dante’s hair is white in this one. Capcom is using full costumed models for all of its characters, the publisher said, so it can render them as realistically as possible.

“We think we’ve made something that feels better than any action game we’ve ever created,” Capcom said.

It’s been 10 years since fans got to stomp demon faces in “Devil May Cry 4.” Developer Ninja Theory created a series reboot, “DmC: Devil May Cry” in 2013 that reportedly sold well, but failed to catch on with the Western gaming audience.

Developing…

Also, make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

 

 

 

More Gaming

  • Tunic

    E3 Trailer: Xbox One Console Launch Exclusive 'Tunic'

  • 'Devil May Cry 5' is Happening

    'Devil May Cry 5' is Happening And It Looks Wild

  • 'Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition' Coming

    'Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition' Coming to Xbox One

  • PUBG - Xbox One

    'PUBG' Is Getting New Maps, Modes on Xbox One

  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider

    E3 2018: 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' Story Trailer

  • 'The Division,' 'Fallout 4,' Latest 'Elder

    'The Division,' 'Fallout 4,' Latest 'Elder Scrolls Online' Content Live Now on Gamepass

  • 'The Division 2' Opens on a

    'The Division 2' Opens on a Fallen Washington, D.C. Seven Months Later

