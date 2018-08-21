‘Devil May Cry 5’ Comes Out March 8

“Devil May Cry 5” launches Mar. 8, 2019, developer and publisher Capcom announced during Gamescom on Tuesday.

Capcom revealed it’s working on a new entry to the venerable action franchise during E3 in June. “Devil May Cry 5” will be a much different game than the last offering, Ninja Theory’s 2013 “DmC: Devil May Cry,” Capcom producer Matt Walker said in a recent interview with VG247. “DMC 5” is a “game for the fans,” he said, although that’s not a slight against Ninja Theory. This new game will expand on the combat of the first four entries in the franchise. Each of the game’s three demon hunters has a radically different play style.

The “Devil May Cry” series has sold 16 million units over its lifespan, but it’s been 10 years since fans got to stomp demon faces in “Devil May Cry 4.” Ninja Theory’s reboot was well-received by critics and reportedly sold well in Japan, yet failed to catch on with the Western gaming audience. Capcom was forced to reduce its sales target by 800,000. Afterwards, many wondered if the game’s poor reception had doomed the beloved franchise.

Capcom will talk more about “DMC 5” (and Dante!) at the Tokyo Game Show Sept. 19-23.

Developing…