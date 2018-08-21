You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Devil May Cry 5’ Comes Out March 8

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Capcom

Devil May Cry 5” launches Mar. 8, 2019, developer and publisher Capcom announced during Gamescom on Tuesday.

Capcom revealed it’s working on a new entry to the venerable action franchise during E3 in June. “Devil May Cry 5” will be a much different game than the last offering, Ninja Theory’s 2013 “DmC: Devil May Cry,” Capcom producer Matt Walker said in a recent interview with VG247. “DMC 5” is a “game for the fans,” he said, although that’s not a slight against Ninja Theory. This new game will expand on the combat of the first four entries in the franchise. Each of the game’s three demon hunters has a radically different play style.

The “Devil May Cry” series has sold 16 million units over its lifespan, but it’s been 10 years since fans got to stomp demon faces in “Devil May Cry 4.” Ninja Theory’s reboot was well-received by critics and reportedly sold well in Japan, yet failed to catch on with the Western gaming audience. Capcom was forced to reduce its sales target by 800,000. Afterwards, many wondered if the game’s poor reception had doomed the beloved franchise.

Capcom will talk more about “DMC 5” (and Dante!) at the Tokyo Game Show Sept. 19-23.

Developing…

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Gaming

  • Discover New Lands in 'Sea of

    Discover New Lands in 'Sea of Thieves' The Forsaken Shores Expansion

    “Devil May Cry 5” launches Mar. 8, 2019, developer and publisher Capcom announced during Gamescom on Tuesday. Capcom revealed it’s working on a new entry to the venerable action franchise during E3 in June. “Devil May Cry 5” will be a much different game than the last offering, Ninja Theory’s 2013 “DmC: Devil May Cry,” […]

  • 'Devil May Cry 5' Comes Out

    'Devil May Cry 5' Comes Out March 8

    “Devil May Cry 5” launches Mar. 8, 2019, developer and publisher Capcom announced during Gamescom on Tuesday. Capcom revealed it’s working on a new entry to the venerable action franchise during E3 in June. “Devil May Cry 5” will be a much different game than the last offering, Ninja Theory’s 2013 “DmC: Devil May Cry,” […]

  • Slew of New Xbox One Controllers,

    Slew of New Xbox One Controllers, Bundles Detailed

    “Devil May Cry 5” launches Mar. 8, 2019, developer and publisher Capcom announced during Gamescom on Tuesday. Capcom revealed it’s working on a new entry to the venerable action franchise during E3 in June. “Devil May Cry 5” will be a much different game than the last offering, Ninja Theory’s 2013 “DmC: Devil May Cry,” […]

  • 'Fallout 76' C.A.M.P. System Detailed in

    'Fallout 76' C.A.M.P. System Detailed in New Animated Trailer

    “Devil May Cry 5” launches Mar. 8, 2019, developer and publisher Capcom announced during Gamescom on Tuesday. Capcom revealed it’s working on a new entry to the venerable action franchise during E3 in June. “Devil May Cry 5” will be a much different game than the last offering, Ninja Theory’s 2013 “DmC: Devil May Cry,” […]

  • DICE Talks 'Battlefield V' Customization Options

    DICE Talks 'Battlefield V' Customization Options

    “Devil May Cry 5” launches Mar. 8, 2019, developer and publisher Capcom announced during Gamescom on Tuesday. Capcom revealed it’s working on a new entry to the venerable action franchise during E3 in June. “Devil May Cry 5” will be a much different game than the last offering, Ninja Theory’s 2013 “DmC: Devil May Cry,” […]

  • 'State of Decay 2' Adds New

    'State of Decay 2' Adds New Content With Daybreak Pack

    “Devil May Cry 5” launches Mar. 8, 2019, developer and publisher Capcom announced during Gamescom on Tuesday. Capcom revealed it’s working on a new entry to the venerable action franchise during E3 in June. “Devil May Cry 5” will be a much different game than the last offering, Ninja Theory’s 2013 “DmC: Devil May Cry,” […]

  • King K. Rool Vs. Snake is

    King K. Rool Vs. Snake is an Absurd 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Match-Up' (Watch)

    “Devil May Cry 5” launches Mar. 8, 2019, developer and publisher Capcom announced during Gamescom on Tuesday. Capcom revealed it’s working on a new entry to the venerable action franchise during E3 in June. “Devil May Cry 5” will be a much different game than the last offering, Ninja Theory’s 2013 “DmC: Devil May Cry,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad