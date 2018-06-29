Developers Note Sudden Drop in Downloads on Google Play Store

Developers went to the Unity forums to express their concern over dropping install rates on games in the Google Play Store.

The original post to the thread states that one developer’s average install rate dropped from 12,000 per day to 5,000 per day, even though the game has not decreased in the search rankings of the Google Play Store.

“The issue has already been escalated and our relevant team is investigating it,” Google responded to one of the forum members in a live chat on Monday. Since then, Google’s response has remained insufficient for developers who use the conglomerate’s mobile store, as it was noted on Tuesday that most who had sought information from Google were simply told “we’re looking into it and we’ll get back to you later,” according to the forum post.

The developers have since created a Discord server to track the issue, which has over 1,000 members as of Friday.

The change appears to be due to a massive overhaul of the Google Play Store’s visibility algorithm, which is primarily hitting independent developers the hardest. Multiple developers reported massive drops in install rates, ranging from 70 to 90 percent, according to a blog post from Gamasutra.

Google has been in the process of modifying the visibility of apps based on their quality for the past year.

“As part of our continued effort to deliver the best possible Google Play experience, we recently enhanced our search and discovery algorithms to reflect app quality. This results in higher quality apps being surfaced in the Play Store more than similar apps of lower quality (eg: apps that exhibit more frequent crashes). The change has had a positive impact on engagement — we’ve seen that people go on to use higher quality apps more and uninstall them less,” states a post from 2017 on the Google’s Android Developer’s Blog.

In addition to potential algorithm changes, the group has noted several instances of the Similar Apps feature on the Google Play interface not working correctly. Under normal conditions, this feature would recommend other apps by the same publisher, or similar games. Now it appears to be a randomized selection of games with fewer titles listed, according to some forum members.

As of Thursday, Google Play Developer Support has responded to inquiries about the potential issues with the Similar Apps feature, requesting evidence of its malfunctioning. There has been no response to the supplied evidence as of yet.

Google declined to respond to Variety’s request for comment.