Developers Share Their Favorite PS4 Gaming Moments of 2018

CREDIT: Sony Santa Monica

A number of game developers are sharing their favorite PS4 gaming moments in 2018 over on the PlayStation Blog. Not surprisingly, many of those memories center around a certain bald-headed Greek deity and his son.

Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” was one of the biggest selling PS4 titles of the year and was named game of the year by many publications (including Variety). Kratos and Atreus’ battle against the Norse gods apparently struck a chord with many developers as well.

“Going through the big emotional journey with Kratos and Atreus to the end and getting two new realms to explore and seven more (total nine) Valkyries to beat. What a treat 2018 has given me and millions other gamers!” said Sony Interactive Entertainment president of worldwide studios Shuhei Yoshida.

“Kratos returning home to dig out whatever was hiding under that rug in his house (spoilers!!). That entire scene was charged with so much intensity. Loved it!” said Japan Studio’s creative director, Nic Doucet.

For CD Projekt Red director Adam Badowski, it was a continuous set of moments in “God of War” that were the most memorable. “What I particularly liked about this installment of ‘God of War’ is how the relationship between Kratos and Atreus evolved as I progressed deeper into the adventure,” he said. “When playing, I could feel a bond forming between both characters. Kratos, the stern father, opening himself to his son and Arteus, the initially shy ‘boy’ rebelling against his father — both learning from each other. It’s a wonderful journey.”

Other developers chose moments from Quantic Dream’s adventure title “Detroit: Become Human,” Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” and Rockstar Games’ “Red Dead Redemption 2.” But, surprisingly, there was no love for “Marvel’s Spider-Man” (the first time you swing across New York City is pure superhero magic).

Check out all of the developers’ recollections on the PlayStation Blog.

