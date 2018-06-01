Bungie Announces Year-Two ‘Destiny 2’ Reveal

In its regular weekly blog post, “Destiny 2” developer Bungie revealed on Thursday its plans for the game’s second year of content support. The live broadcast will take place on Bungie’s Twitch channel on June 5 at 9 a.m. PT.

Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg confirmed in a recent earnings call that “Destiny 2” would receive a “major expansion” at the end of this year. Given the success of 2015’s “The Taken King,” and the fact that only two seasons’ worth of content was included in the “Destiny 2” season pass, it seems reasonable to speculate that the game will follow in its predecessor’s footsteps with a larger, more cinematic story expansion that will cost players somewhere in the $40 range.

At a recent community summit, Bungie invited a number of high-profile “Destiny” influencers to the studio to try out future content, and YouTuber Datto made it clear in a recent video that an entirely new mode is on the way. “And it was pretty fun,” Datto said. “It was an interesting change of pace from the norm. Something that feels like ‘Destiny.’ It was the one thing that I’d say, overwhelmingly so, had a very good first impression among the entire group that was there.”

Warmind, the second expansion for “Destiny 2,” was released last month. Both Warmind and the previous DLC update, Curse of Osiris, were developed in large part by the Activision-owned studio Vicarious Visions.

