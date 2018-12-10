‘Destiny 2’ Project Lead Discusses Evolving a Launched Game

One of the growing themes of the past couple of years for video games is the ability for a live game, one that has already launched, to not just evolve, but sometimes drastically change over time.

Variety caught up with Scott Taylor, project lead at Bungie on “Destiny 2,” during the Game Awards red carpet last week to ask about Bungie’s approach to evolving “Destiny 2” post-launch and its recent decision to move away from big, set-piece updates, and toward more incremental changes and content for its game.

“Destiny 2” was nominated for best ongoing game, best action game, and best multiplayer game.

