New ‘Destiny 2’ Cinematic Trailer Shows Cayde-6’s Final Battle

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Pour one out for poor Cayde-6. “Destiny 2” fans have known for months that developer Bungie is killing off the fan-favorite character in the upcoming Forsaken expansion. Now, they can watch the gunslinger’s final battle in a new cinematic trailer unveiled during Gamescom on Thursday.

When some of the “Destiny” universe’s most notorious outlaws escape from the Prison of Elders, only the wisecracking hunter Cayde-6 is there to protect the city. He puts up a brave fight, even killing a creature with his horn (?) at one point. But, he ultimately fails. Voiced by actor Nathan Fillion in the first two games (Nolan North is apparently taking over for Forsaken), Cayde-6 brought some much-needed levity to “Destiny’s” usually self-serious tone.

Additionally, Bungie and publisher Activision announced Thursday they’re offering a free trial of Forsaken’s new Gambit mode for all “Destiny 2” owners. Gambit is a hybrid 4v4 mode that merges player-vs.-player and player-vs.-environment mechanics. The free trial is available from Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. PT until Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. PT on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox. The PC version is available exclusively via Blizzard’s Battle.net launcher, Activision said.

The Forsaken expansion launches on Sept. 4. Many details about it leaked online last week thanks to a Reddit user named Ginsor, who’s known for digging up credible datamined information in the past. Among the leaks were the names of four new strikes — Warden of Nothing, The Hollowed Lair, The Corrupted, and The Broodhold. There’s also info on the Gambit mode’s ranking system, called Infamy. Like “Destiny’s” PvP Crucible, it allows players to unlock gear and cosmetics while increasing rank. None of the leaks are confirmed, however, so take them with a grain of salt.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Gaming

  • Sony Releases Cloud Remote for PlayStation

    Sony Releasing a Cloud Remote for PlayStation 4

    Pour one out for poor Cayde-6. “Destiny 2” fans have known for months that developer Bungie is killing off the fan-favorite character in the upcoming Forsaken expansion. Now, they can watch the gunslinger’s final battle in a new cinematic trailer unveiled during Gamescom on Thursday. When some of the “Destiny” universe’s most notorious outlaws escape […]

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken

    New 'Destiny 2' Cinematic Trailer Shows Cayde-6's Final Battle

    Pour one out for poor Cayde-6. “Destiny 2” fans have known for months that developer Bungie is killing off the fan-favorite character in the upcoming Forsaken expansion. Now, they can watch the gunslinger’s final battle in a new cinematic trailer unveiled during Gamescom on Thursday. When some of the “Destiny” universe’s most notorious outlaws escape […]

  • 'Strange Brigade' Adds Free Fifth Character

    'Strange Brigade' Adds Free Fifth Character Ahead of Launch

    Pour one out for poor Cayde-6. “Destiny 2” fans have known for months that developer Bungie is killing off the fan-favorite character in the upcoming Forsaken expansion. Now, they can watch the gunslinger’s final battle in a new cinematic trailer unveiled during Gamescom on Thursday. When some of the “Destiny” universe’s most notorious outlaws escape […]

  • New 'Call Of Duty: WWII' Shadow

    New 'Call Of Duty: WWII' Shadow War DLC Concludes Zombies Storyline

    Pour one out for poor Cayde-6. “Destiny 2” fans have known for months that developer Bungie is killing off the fan-favorite character in the upcoming Forsaken expansion. Now, they can watch the gunslinger’s final battle in a new cinematic trailer unveiled during Gamescom on Thursday. When some of the “Destiny” universe’s most notorious outlaws escape […]

  • 'Dead By Daylight' Teases A New

    'Dead By Daylight' Teases A New Killer Based On Japanese Horror

    Pour one out for poor Cayde-6. “Destiny 2” fans have known for months that developer Bungie is killing off the fan-favorite character in the upcoming Forsaken expansion. Now, they can watch the gunslinger’s final battle in a new cinematic trailer unveiled during Gamescom on Thursday. When some of the “Destiny” universe’s most notorious outlaws escape […]

  • Complete Guide to Nintendo at PAX

    Complete Guide to Nintendo at PAX West

    Pour one out for poor Cayde-6. “Destiny 2” fans have known for months that developer Bungie is killing off the fan-favorite character in the upcoming Forsaken expansion. Now, they can watch the gunslinger’s final battle in a new cinematic trailer unveiled during Gamescom on Thursday. When some of the “Destiny” universe’s most notorious outlaws escape […]

  • Twitch's "Pokémon" Marathon Spans 16 Movies

    Twitch's Massive "Pokémon" Marathon Spans 16 Movies and 19 Anime Seasons

    Pour one out for poor Cayde-6. “Destiny 2” fans have known for months that developer Bungie is killing off the fan-favorite character in the upcoming Forsaken expansion. Now, they can watch the gunslinger’s final battle in a new cinematic trailer unveiled during Gamescom on Thursday. When some of the “Destiny” universe’s most notorious outlaws escape […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad