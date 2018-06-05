‘Destiny 2’ Getting New Gambit PvP Mode

“Destiny 2’s” all-new game mode is called Gambit, and it combines a mix of team-based PvP combat and non-player alien combatants.

“A first-of-its kind for ‘Destiny,’ Gambit is a new, hybrid 4v4 mode that merges both PvE and PvP experiences into an epic battle,” Activision announced on Tuesday. “This entirely new way to play ‘Destiny 2’ offers something for all types of gamers to enjoy, appealing to those who thrive on the competitive challenge of PvP gameplay, while seamlessly blending the collaborative and unpredictable elements of PvE.”

While little else is known about Gambit’s mechanics, which will likely undergo additional tuning from now until its September 4 release, Tuesday’s year-two broadcast showed Guardians “banking” Motes of Light and taunting their opponents from behind a transparent wall separating two teams.

“We have created more questions than we have answered — by design,” says David “DeeJ” Dague, the developer’s community manager. “That was the plan.”

A preview build of Gambit will be playable at E3 as well as the fan-organized GuardianCon this summer. E3 2018 takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 12 through June 14; GuardianCon is planned for July 13–14 in Tampa Bay, Fla.

Bungie recently invited a number of high-profile “Destiny” influencers to the studio to try out future content, and YouTuber Datto made it clear in a recent video that an entirely new mode is on the way. “And it was pretty fun,” Datto said. “It was an interesting change of pace from the norm. Something that feels like ‘Destiny.’ It was the one thing that I’d say, overwhelmingly so, had a very good first impression among the entire group that was there.”

“Destiny 2” will be offering a new paid “Annual Pass” that offers players extra opportunities to chase gear during update-based milestones outside of major expansions. The Annual Pass will offer endgame challenges, new gear and “vanity rewards,” new exotics, new pinnacle activities, and new records to track player achievements (“Triumphs”) over the span of their larger “D2” experience.

Year two of “Destiny 2” will see the Rumble PvP playlist being made permanent, the addition of more vault space, the ability to delete unwanted shaders more easily, and the oft-requested return of randomized weapon rolls (a staple of the original “Destiny’s” loot grind). The game will also be adding new UI functionality with the “Collections” system, which will allow players to see and keep track of exactly what meaningful loot, such as armor and weapons, they have yet to obtain.

The “Forsaken” story campaign was created in partnership with High Moon Studios, the developer behind the acclaimed “Transformers: War for Cybertron” and its sequels.

“Destiny 2: Forsaken” launches on September 4 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.