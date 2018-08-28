Bungie Details Plans for ‘Destiny 2’ After Forsaken Expansion

Now that “Destiny 2’s” latest expansion, Forsaken, is almost here, developer Bungie is talking about its future plans for the online shooter in a new video documentary and blog post on its official website.

Forsaken ushers in an all-new season called Season of the Outlaw when it launches on Sept. 4. After it ends, subsequent seasons will last three months and include new experiences, events, rewards, and activities that will mostly be free for all “Destiny 2” players.

Meanwhile, the Forsaken Annual Pass will work differently than traditional post-launch “Destiny” expansions, Bungie said. It includes three major content updates called Black Armory, Joker’s Wild, and Penumbra. They will launch throughout the year alongside the free season content so players will have a steady stream of new things to do.

“Black Armory, Joker’s Wild and Penumbra will offer a range of different experiences that consist of new endgame activities and modes, discovery, and challenges that escalate, ebb, and flow over time, with each offering prestigious rewards,” Bungie said. “We believe the overall experience will feel markedly different to ‘Destiny’ players, in a really good way.”

Bungie also released its first Forsaken-era roadmap, which you can view below. It’s a short taste of what “Destiny” fans can expect in coming weeks. As with its previous roadmaps, Bungie said it will continue to update fans with more information and changes in the months ahead.

Additionally, Bungie launched its big 2.0 patch for “Destiny 2” on Tuesday in preparation for the Forsaken launch. It brings a number of class changes, a major weapons overhaul, and more. You can read the full patch notes here.