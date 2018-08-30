‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’ Exclusive PS4 Content Detailed

“Destiny 2: Forsaken” launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Sept. 4 and Sony has details on all of the exclusive content coming to PS4 owners, including new armor sets, a new exotic weapon, a new strike, and more.

The new weapon is called the Wavesplitter and it uses focused sonic waves to superheat electrons into a devastating energy beam, according to the PlayStation Blog. It has three power levels that oscillate when players hold down the trigger and it can be powered up to its maximum level for a short time after they collect an Orb of Light.

The exclusive strike is called Broodhold and it takes players into the den of a troublesome Hive infestation. They must fight their way past Thralls, Acolytes, and more to face the Hive Brood Queen. This fearsome boss alternates between a physical and shadow form, and each state has its own abilities. You can check out some Broodhold gameplay from an early Forsaken build in the video below, courtesy of PlayStation Underground.

Sony also released concept art of Forsaken’s PlayStation-exclusive armor sets. There’s one for each class and they’re called Thorium Holt (Warlock), Red Moon Phantom (Hunter), and Mimetic Savior (Titan).

Finally, PS4 players can nab an exclusive new ship called the Great Beyond. “It comes from an undiscovered country from which no explorer has returned … until now,” Sony said.

“Destiny 2” developer Bungie talked about its post-Forsaken plans earlier this week. Once Season of the Outlaw launches on Sept. 4, subsequent seasons will last three months and include free content for all players. Additionally, the Forsaken Annual Pass will work differently than other “Destiny” expansion passes. It has three major content updates that will roll out gradually throughout the year so players will have a steady stream of new activities and content.