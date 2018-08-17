‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’ Leak Details New Strikes, Focus On Clan Activities (Report)

The “Destiny 2: Forsaken” expansion will have four new strikes when it launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Sept. 4, according to a large leak posted on Reddit last Friday. There’s also info on the new raid, the new Gambit game mode, and more.

The leak comes from Reddit user Ginsor, who is responsible for digging up credible datamined information in the past like the return of the Crimson Days event. But, as always with these types of leaks, take it all with a fist-sized grain of salt.

That said, the four new strikes are apparently called Warden of Nothing, The Hollowed Lair, The Corrupted, and The Broodhold. Like other “Destiny” strikes, they will all have Nightfall versions.

Bungie has already talked about a new raid called The Dreaming City, but Ginsor’s leak mentions another raid reportedly called Last Wish. It will possibly feature a boss called Dul Incaru, the Eternal Return and there will be a one-time challenge to finish it within 24 hours after launch, he said.

Meanwhile, “Destiny 2’s” new Gambit mode will have a ranking system called Infamy. Like the Crucible, it lets players unlock gear and ornaments while increasing rank. The highest Infamy Rank is apparently level 15 and it can be reset. Gambit is a hybrid 4v4 mode that pits two teams of four against each other as they race to summon and kill a primeval enemy.

Ginsor claims “Destiny 2” will have a stronger focus on clan activities. “Examples would be milestones/goals such as completing raids, strikes, nightfalls, crucible matches, escalation protocols, etc. together,” he said. “Some of them require even a full six-player clan-fireteam such as the completion of ‘Last Wish.’

Finally, some story details have leaked as well. We won’t post them all here (because spoilers, obviously), but it apparently involves Uldren, brother of the Awoken’s Queen Mara. Petra Venj also returns as a non-playable character and will offer special bounties.

Variety contacted Bungie to confirm the veracity of these leaks. It did not immediately respond to our request for comment.