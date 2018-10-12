You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Destiny 2’ Forsaken Expansion Will Include Previous DLC

CREDIT: Bungie

Soon the new Forsaken expansion for “Destiny 2” will also include the two previously released DLC packs, Eurogamer reported on Friday.

Starting Oct. 16, purchase of Forsaken will also include the Curse of Osiris and Warmind DLC expansions. So, for anyone who hasn’t yet purchased Forsaken, this is a pretty good deal to take advantage of and an opportunity to play all three expansions for a solid price. Plus, the deal arrives in the month after “Destiny 2” departs from the PlayStation Plus free offering, so maybe some are ready for more “Destiny 2” action after enjoying the game as a September bonus.

For those who have already purchased Forsaken, or purchase before Oct. 16, Bungie isn’t leaving them out in the cold. Instead, players will receive a bundle of freebies, including a “unique shader,” a knife trick and a coin flip exotic emote, and a consumables bundle.

Forsaken launched back on Sept. 4, but Bungie was planning for what comes after its latest expansion’s launch even before its release.

After Season of the Outlaw is complete, the three following seasons are bringing plenty of new content for “Destiny 2” players, which Bungie detailed in a blog post via its official website.

“Black Armory, Joker’s Wild and Penumbra will offer a range of different experiences that consist of new endgame activities and modes, discovery, and challenges that escalate, ebb, and flow over time, with each offering prestigious rewards,” Bungie said. “We believe the overall experience will feel markedly different to ‘Destiny’ players, in a really good way.”

  • 'Destiny 2' Forsaken Expansion Will Include

    'Destiny 2' Forsaken Expansion Will Include Previous DLC

  • Over 50 Weapons in 'Red Dead

    Over 50 Weapons in 'Red Dead Redemption 2,' Many Ways to Customize

  • THQ Nordic Details 'Darksiders III' Post-Launch

    THQ Nordic Details 'Darksiders III' Post-Launch DLC Plans

  • Watch Ninja Play 'Fortnite' With Ellen

    Watch Ninja Play 'Fortnite' With Ellen DeGeneres

  • Blizzard Gear Store Mentions "Diablo: Reign

    'Diablo: Reign of Terror' Pops Up in BlizzCon Store

  • 'Corpse Party: Blood Drive' Rated By

    'Corpse Party: Blood Drive' Rated By ESRB For Nintendo Switch

  • Competitive 1 vs. 1 Multiplayer Ghost

    Competitive 1V1 Multiplayer Ghost Mode Coming to 'Hitman 2'

