‘Destiny 2’ Forsaken Expansion Will Include Previous DLC

Soon the new Forsaken expansion for “Destiny 2” will also include the two previously released DLC packs, Eurogamer reported on Friday.

Starting Oct. 16, purchase of Forsaken will also include the Curse of Osiris and Warmind DLC expansions. So, for anyone who hasn’t yet purchased Forsaken, this is a pretty good deal to take advantage of and an opportunity to play all three expansions for a solid price. Plus, the deal arrives in the month after “Destiny 2” departs from the PlayStation Plus free offering, so maybe some are ready for more “Destiny 2” action after enjoying the game as a September bonus.

For those who have already purchased Forsaken, or purchase before Oct. 16, Bungie isn’t leaving them out in the cold. Instead, players will receive a bundle of freebies, including a “unique shader,” a knife trick and a coin flip exotic emote, and a consumables bundle.

Forsaken launched back on Sept. 4, but Bungie was planning for what comes after its latest expansion’s launch even before its release.

After Season of the Outlaw is complete, the three following seasons are bringing plenty of new content for “Destiny 2” players, which Bungie detailed in a blog post via its official website.

“Black Armory, Joker’s Wild and Penumbra will offer a range of different experiences that consist of new endgame activities and modes, discovery, and challenges that escalate, ebb, and flow over time, with each offering prestigious rewards,” Bungie said. “We believe the overall experience will feel markedly different to ‘Destiny’ players, in a really good way.”