‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’ Expansion Gets New Cinematic Trailer

Bungie revealed a new story trailer for “Destiny 2: Forsaken” at the PlayStation E3 presser on Monday night.

The “Forsaken” storyline will be a Western-style tale of revenge beginning with a prison break in space, Steve Cotton, game director for “Forsaken,” said in a recent livestream. Cotton explained that Cayde-6 has been filling a prison with villains who are “really bad, so when it breaks things can happen to all of the worlds.” The developers said that much of “Forsaken’s” action will take place in a new region of the Reef called the Tangled Shore, a collection of lashed-together rocks and asteroids. It’s a haven for pirates, assassins, and thieves.

“Warmind,” the second expansion for “Destiny 2,” was released last month. Both “Warmind” and the previous DLC event, “Curse of Osiris,” were developed in large part by the Activision-owned studio Vicarious Visions.

“Destiny 2: Forsaken” launches on Sept. 4 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Sony held its PlayStation E3 conference on June 11 at 1 p.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

