‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’ Gets Three New Subclasses, Archery, Premium Pass

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All

Taking its cues from the success of 2015’s “The Taken King” expansion, “Destiny 2’s” second year will introduce three all-new subclasses and a new weapon type — the stylishly old-school bow — with the arrival of the “Forsaken” expansion, the third major update for the game.

With a focus on adding new ways to customize player builds and add variety to engagements, the new subclasses will share energy types with classic Guardian abilities. A “void Warlock,” for instance, will soon have two subclasses and super abilities to choose from.

Destiny 2” will be offering a new paid “Annual Pass” that offers players extra opportunities to chase gear during update-based milestones outside of major expansions. The Annual Pass will offer endgame challenges, new gear and “vanity rewards,” new exotics, new pinnacle activities, and new records to track player achievements (“Triumphs”) over the span of their larger “D2” experience.

Year two of “Destiny 2” will see the Rumble playlist being made permanent, the addition of more vault space, the ability to delete unwanted shaders more easily, and the oft-requested return of randomized weapon rolls (a staple of the original “Destiny’s” loot grind). The game will also be adding new UI functionality with the “Collections” system, which will allow players to see and keep track of exactly what meaningful loot, such as armor and weapons, they have yet to obtain.

There’s also a new mode: Gambit.

“Warmind,” the second expansion for “Destiny 2,” was released last month. Both “Warmind” and the previous DLC event, “Curse of Osiris,” were developed in large part by the Activision-owned studio Vicarious Visions.

“Destiny 2: Forsaken” launches on September 4 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Gaming

  • 'Destiny 2' Getting New Gambit PvP

    'Destiny 2' Getting New Gambit PvP Mode

    Taking its cues from the success of 2015’s “The Taken King” expansion, “Destiny 2’s” second year will introduce three all-new subclasses and a new weapon type — the stylishly old-school bow — with the arrival of the “Forsaken” expansion, the third major update for the game. With a focus on adding new ways to customize […]

  • 'Destiny 2: Forsaken' Gets Three New

    'Destiny 2: Forsaken' Gets Three New Subclasses, Archery, Premium Pass

    Taking its cues from the success of 2015’s “The Taken King” expansion, “Destiny 2’s” second year will introduce three all-new subclasses and a new weapon type — the stylishly old-school bow — with the arrival of the “Forsaken” expansion, the third major update for the game. With a focus on adding new ways to customize […]

  • Bungie Teases New Story, Raid for

    Western-Style Story, Dreaming City Raid Arrive With ‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’

    Taking its cues from the success of 2015’s “The Taken King” expansion, “Destiny 2’s” second year will introduce three all-new subclasses and a new weapon type — the stylishly old-school bow — with the arrival of the “Forsaken” expansion, the third major update for the game. With a focus on adding new ways to customize […]

  • Watch 'Destiny 2' Second Year Unveil

    Watch 'Destiny 2' Second Year Unveil Right Here

    Taking its cues from the success of 2015’s “The Taken King” expansion, “Destiny 2’s” second year will introduce three all-new subclasses and a new weapon type — the stylishly old-school bow — with the arrival of the “Forsaken” expansion, the third major update for the game. With a focus on adding new ways to customize […]

  • A Handy Guide to Nintendo’s E3

    A Guide to Nintendo’s E3 2018 Events

    Taking its cues from the success of 2015’s “The Taken King” expansion, “Destiny 2’s” second year will introduce three all-new subclasses and a new weapon type — the stylishly old-school bow — with the arrival of the “Forsaken” expansion, the third major update for the game. With a focus on adding new ways to customize […]

  • Listen to The 'Wolfenstein II' Soundtrack

    'Wolfenstein II' Soundtrack Now Available on YouTube

    Taking its cues from the success of 2015’s “The Taken King” expansion, “Destiny 2’s” second year will introduce three all-new subclasses and a new weapon type — the stylishly old-school bow — with the arrival of the “Forsaken” expansion, the third major update for the game. With a focus on adding new ways to customize […]

  • LeBron James Gets 'NBA 2K19 20th

    LeBron James Gets 'NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition' Cover

    Taking its cues from the success of 2015’s “The Taken King” expansion, “Destiny 2’s” second year will introduce three all-new subclasses and a new weapon type — the stylishly old-school bow — with the arrival of the “Forsaken” expansion, the third major update for the game. With a focus on adding new ways to customize […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad