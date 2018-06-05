‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’ Gets Three New Subclasses, Archery, Premium Pass

Taking its cues from the success of 2015’s “The Taken King” expansion, “Destiny 2’s” second year will introduce three all-new subclasses and a new weapon type — the stylishly old-school bow — with the arrival of the “Forsaken” expansion, the third major update for the game.

With a focus on adding new ways to customize player builds and add variety to engagements, the new subclasses will share energy types with classic Guardian abilities. A “void Warlock,” for instance, will soon have two subclasses and super abilities to choose from.

“Destiny 2” will be offering a new paid “Annual Pass” that offers players extra opportunities to chase gear during update-based milestones outside of major expansions. The Annual Pass will offer endgame challenges, new gear and “vanity rewards,” new exotics, new pinnacle activities, and new records to track player achievements (“Triumphs”) over the span of their larger “D2” experience.

Year two of “Destiny 2” will see the Rumble playlist being made permanent, the addition of more vault space, the ability to delete unwanted shaders more easily, and the oft-requested return of randomized weapon rolls (a staple of the original “Destiny’s” loot grind). The game will also be adding new UI functionality with the “Collections” system, which will allow players to see and keep track of exactly what meaningful loot, such as armor and weapons, they have yet to obtain.

There’s also a new mode: Gambit.

“Warmind,” the second expansion for “Destiny 2,” was released last month. Both “Warmind” and the previous DLC event, “Curse of Osiris,” were developed in large part by the Activision-owned studio Vicarious Visions.

“Destiny 2: Forsaken” launches on September 4 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.