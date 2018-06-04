Bungie Teases Forsaken, Year Two of ‘Destiny,’ in New Video

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

Destiny 2 Warmind
CREDIT: Bungie

Developer Bungie posted a teaser trailer for something called Forsaken on Twitter Monday, writing that “tomorrow, the second year of ‘Destiny 2’ will be revealed.”

In the very short trailer, we catch a glimpse of two ships and then two guardians dropping to the ground to stroll toward the camera amidst some space wreckage.

The video ends with the words “Destiny 2 Forsaken” displayed above a yellow symbol and a reminder of when Tuesday’s livestream kicks off.

Tuesday’s live-stream can be watched on Twitch or YouTube starting at 9 a.m. PT.

Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg recently confirmed in an earnings call that “Destiny 2” would receive a “major expansion” at the end of this year. Given the success of 2015’s “The Taken King,” and the fact that only two seasons’ worth of content was included in the “Destiny 2” season pass, it seems reasonable to speculate that the game will follow in its predecessor’s footsteps with a larger, more cinematic story expansion that will cost players somewhere in the $40 range.

Warmind, the second expansion for “Destiny 2,” was released last month. Both Warmind and the previous DLC update, Curse of Osiris, were developed in large part by the Activision-owned studio Vicarious Visions.

