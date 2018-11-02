You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Destiny 2’ Free To All Battle.net Members For A Limited Time

CREDIT: Bungie

Bungie and Activision, in collaboration with Blizzard, have announced that “Destiny 2” will be free to all Battle.net members for a limited time.

Starting Nov. 2 through Nov. 18, all Battle.net members will be able to download “Destiny 2” for free for a limited time. The game will be available via the Battle.net app for two weeks, and must be downloaded after being claimed. After that, it will remain a part of gamers’ collections forever.

For players who have already purchased “Destiny 2,” an exclusive emblem will become available in December, which will commemorate the first anniversary of the game being available on Battle.net. New sign-ups created going forward after 11:00 a.m. PDT on Nov. 2 will be required to enable Blizzard’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication before being

New Battle.net members will also get a chance to try out the new “Destiny 2: Forsaken” Gambit mode from Nov. 9 through Nov. 11 during the upcoming Gambit Free Weekend. The new mode is a free 4v4 hybrid option included with the latest “Forsaken” expansion. Now that the game has been out for a bit, it’s a great time to jump in and grab it for free to see all the new content that’s been added.

