‘Desperados’ Series Continues More Than 10 Years Later

“Desperados III,” the continuation to the 2001 and 2007 real-time tactical game featuring knife-wielding, gunslinging bounty hunters in the wild west, is set for a PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One release in 2019, publisher THQ Nordic announced Tuesday.

The game is being developed by German game studio Mimimi (“Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun), has players command a band of desperados led by series protagonist John Cooper as he hunts down a new nemesis.

The game is heavily inspired by the original, “Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive,” according to THQ. “‘Desperados III’ will allow players to approach each mission with a wide variety of routes and solutions. As your gang will always be outnumbered, only smart use of both the environment and each Desperado’s unique character skills will guarantee a victorious outcome.”

The game will let players control up to five characters, features missions open to multiple approaches and solutions including stealth, non-lethal and straight-up guns blazing. Settings mentioned in the press release include frontier towns, desert canyons, Mississippi swamps, and “sprawling modern cities.” The game will also feature day and night settings and replayable challenges.