Rebooted Classic PC 6DOF Shooter ‘Descent’ Targeting 2019 Release

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Publisher Little Orbit and developer Descendant Studios are looking to launch the reboot of classic shooter “Descent” in 2019.

This revitalized and refreshed vision of the popular title is being given a new lease on life via Unreal Engine 4, and will offer a single-player campaign comprised of over 15 missions with an additional multiplayer component. It will also feature multiplayer gameplay with cooperative Survival matches as well as PvP selections such as Anarchy, Corporate War, and Miner Mayhem. Players can customize their spaceships, take on multiple class roles, and play with up to three other players online via co-op.

There will be 20 unlockable ships, each with their own unique tech trees, with options for attack, defense, engineering, and support depending on how players want to customize each particular vehicle. The original “Descent” found players twisting through narrow tunnels and passageways with the freedom to zip back and forth in whichever direction they pleased. The new version of “Descent” looks to follow in those footsteps, with added features and customization options.

The reimagined version of the six degrees of freedom shooter from the ’90s is coming to PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch next year, with an early beta available for those who preorder the game coming in November. The beta will be released for PC players first in a bid to help further polish the game as it hurtles toward its impending release.

The game is currently available for pre-order, and those who purchase early will be guaranteed access to the PC beta, a custom version of the Generation III “Viola” ship with an exclusive paint job, special PC beta challenges for cosmetic rewards, and a multiples upgrade for seasons 1 and 2 of multiplayer with additional challenges. For those looking for even more out of “Descent,” the title’s first Secret Missions DLC with new single-player missions will also release later in 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Gaming

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 6, Week 2 Challenges Guide

    Publisher Little Orbit and developer Descendant Studios are looking to launch the reboot of classic shooter “Descent” in 2019. This revitalized and refreshed vision of the popular title is being given a new lease on life via Unreal Engine 4, and will offer a single-player campaign comprised of over 15 missions with an additional multiplayer […]

  • Leaked Footage of Amazon's MMO 'New

    Leaked Footage of Amazon's MMO 'New World' Shows Hunting, Crafting

    Publisher Little Orbit and developer Descendant Studios are looking to launch the reboot of classic shooter “Descent” in 2019. This revitalized and refreshed vision of the popular title is being given a new lease on life via Unreal Engine 4, and will offer a single-player campaign comprised of over 15 missions with an additional multiplayer […]

  • Rebooted Classic PC 6DOF Shooter 'Descent'

    Rebooted Classic PC 6DOF Shooter 'Descent' Targeting 2019 Release

    Publisher Little Orbit and developer Descendant Studios are looking to launch the reboot of classic shooter “Descent” in 2019. This revitalized and refreshed vision of the popular title is being given a new lease on life via Unreal Engine 4, and will offer a single-player campaign comprised of over 15 missions with an additional multiplayer […]

  • New 'The Walking Dead: Our World'

    New 'The Walking Dead: Our World' Weekly Content Coincides With TV Show

    Publisher Little Orbit and developer Descendant Studios are looking to launch the reboot of classic shooter “Descent” in 2019. This revitalized and refreshed vision of the popular title is being given a new lease on life via Unreal Engine 4, and will offer a single-player campaign comprised of over 15 missions with an additional multiplayer […]

  • Data Confirms 'Candy Crush Saga' As

    Data Confirms 'Candy Crush Saga' As Most Downloaded Game Of All Time On iOS

    Publisher Little Orbit and developer Descendant Studios are looking to launch the reboot of classic shooter “Descent” in 2019. This revitalized and refreshed vision of the popular title is being given a new lease on life via Unreal Engine 4, and will offer a single-player campaign comprised of over 15 missions with an additional multiplayer […]

  • Michael Morhaime Blizzard

    Blizzard Co-Founder Michael Morhaime Steps Down as President

    Publisher Little Orbit and developer Descendant Studios are looking to launch the reboot of classic shooter “Descent” in 2019. This revitalized and refreshed vision of the popular title is being given a new lease on life via Unreal Engine 4, and will offer a single-player campaign comprised of over 15 missions with an additional multiplayer […]

  • Square Enix's 'The Quiet Man' Dated

    Square Enix's 'The Quiet Man' Dated For November Release

    Publisher Little Orbit and developer Descendant Studios are looking to launch the reboot of classic shooter “Descent” in 2019. This revitalized and refreshed vision of the popular title is being given a new lease on life via Unreal Engine 4, and will offer a single-player campaign comprised of over 15 missions with an additional multiplayer […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad