Deep Silver Acquires ‘TimeSplitters,’ ‘Second Sight’ IP

CREDIT: Free Radical Design/Electronic Arts

Deep Silver acquired the rights to the “TimeSplitters IP,” it announced on Wednesday.

“It is with great pleasure that we today announce the acquisition of the cherished video games series ‘TimeSplitters’ and ‘Second Sight,’ the publisher said on Twitter. “Full details will be revealed in due course.”

“TimeSplitters” is a trio of first-person shooter titles developed by Free Radical Design in the early 2000s. Critics at the time praised its art style, humor, and strong multiplayer mode, comparing it favorably to the classic 1997 shooter “Goldeneye.”

“Second Sight” was also created by Free Radical Design. It’s a science fiction-themed stealth game released in 2004. Although it’s not as well-known as “TimeSplitters,” it was also well-received by critics for its engaging plot and its balance of combat, stealth, and psychic powers.

Free Radical Design’s parent company, Crytek, closed the studio in 2014 after selling its “Homefront” IP to German company Koch Media. Most of the staff was transferred to a new developer called Dambuster Studios. Its last project was the 2016 shooter “Homefront: The Revolution” (which apparently has a ‘TimeSplitters’ Easter egg). Deep Silver is the video game publishing arm of Koch Media. Both are owned by THQ Nordic.

“We are hugely excited to have acquired ‘Timesplitters,’” Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz said in a press release. “The original games gave fans a massive content offer and provided a pure and genuinely fun arcade shooter experience. We have many fans of the ‘Timesplitters’ series among our own staff who are passionate about creating a product that will thrill todays gaming audience.”

Deep Silver didn’t say what it plans to do with both franchises, but new projects and/or HD remasters seem likely. It will give more details at a later date.

