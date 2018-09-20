‘Life is Strange: Before The Storm’ Dev Making New Square Enix Game

Developer Deck Nine is working on a new, unannounced project for publisher Square Enix, it announced on Thursday. The two companies recently worked together on the episodic adventure game “Life is Strange: Before the Storm.” Lee Singleton, head of studio at Square Enix External Studios, said the partnership has been a “huge success.”

“The opportunity to work with Deck Nine on another game was an easy decision, although we’re keeping the project details under wraps for now,” Singleton said.

“We couldn’t be happier,” said Jeff Litchford, vice president at Deck Nine Games. “Our passion is meaningful storytelling, relatable characters and rich gameplay. Square Enix is an incredible, world-class partner who shares our passion.”

Deck Nine is now looking to expand its team by bringing in a new creative director, Unreal programmers, character artists, and more.

“Life is Strange: Before the Storm” launched in August 2017. Although it’s the second game in the “Life is Strange” series, it’s a prequel focusing on teenager Chloe Price and her relationship with classmate Rachel Amber. It received generally favorable reviews, but caused some controversy when it replaced voice actress Ashly Burch during a SAG-AFTRA strike. The strike ended in September 2017 with a new, 3-year contract providing “substantial” pay increases for performers. Video game companies also agreed to additional transparency in bookings and new safety measures for issues like vocal stress.

Burch, who voiced Chloe in the first “Life is Strange,” later returned with actress Hannah Telle, who voiced protagonist Max Caulfield, for a bonus episode.

Dontnod Entertainment, which developed the first game, is now working on a sequel. It has a new pair of protagonists, two brothers who are attempting to reach their family’s native town of Puerto Lobos, Mexico. Episode 1 debuts on Sept. 27, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.