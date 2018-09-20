You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Life is Strange: Before The Storm’ Dev Making New Square Enix Game

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Square Enix

Developer Deck Nine is working on a new, unannounced project for publisher Square Enix, it announced on Thursday. The two companies recently worked together on the episodic adventure game “Life is Strange: Before the Storm.” Lee Singleton, head of studio at Square Enix External Studios, said the partnership has been a “huge success.”

“The opportunity to work with Deck Nine on another game was an easy decision, although we’re keeping the project details under wraps for now,” Singleton said.

“We couldn’t be happier,” said Jeff Litchford, vice president at Deck Nine Games. “Our passion is meaningful storytelling, relatable characters and rich gameplay. Square Enix is an incredible, world-class partner who shares our passion.”

Deck Nine is now looking to expand its team by bringing in a new creative director, Unreal programmers, character artists, and more.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm” launched in August 2017. Although it’s the second game in the “Life is Strange” series, it’s a prequel focusing on teenager Chloe Price and her relationship with classmate Rachel Amber. It received generally favorable reviews, but caused some controversy when it replaced voice actress Ashly Burch during a SAG-AFTRA strike. The strike ended in September 2017 with a new, 3-year contract providing “substantial” pay increases for performers. Video game companies also agreed to additional transparency in bookings and new safety measures for issues like vocal stress.

Burch, who voiced Chloe in the first “Life is Strange,” later returned with actress Hannah Telle, who voiced protagonist Max Caulfield, for a bonus episode.

Dontnod Entertainment, which developed the first game, is now working on a sequel. It has a new pair of protagonists, two brothers who are attempting to reach their family’s native town of Puerto Lobos, Mexico. Episode 1 debuts on Sept. 27, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Popular on Variety

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

More Gaming

  • 'Life is Strange: Before The Storm'

    'Life is Strange: Before The Storm' Dev Making New Square Enix Game

    Developer Deck Nine is working on a new, unannounced project for publisher Square Enix, it announced on Thursday. The two companies recently worked together on the episodic adventure game “Life is Strange: Before the Storm.” Lee Singleton, head of studio at Square Enix External Studios, said the partnership has been a “huge success.” “The opportunity […]

  • Avalanche Shows Off Almost 20 Minutes

    Avalanche Shows Off Almost 20 Minutes of 'Just Cause 4' Gameplay

    Developer Deck Nine is working on a new, unannounced project for publisher Square Enix, it announced on Thursday. The two companies recently worked together on the episodic adventure game “Life is Strange: Before the Storm.” Lee Singleton, head of studio at Square Enix External Studios, said the partnership has been a “huge success.” “The opportunity […]

  • Treyarch Shares 'Call of Duty: Black

    Treyarch Shares 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Post-Launch Details

    Developer Deck Nine is working on a new, unannounced project for publisher Square Enix, it announced on Thursday. The two companies recently worked together on the episodic adventure game “Life is Strange: Before the Storm.” Lee Singleton, head of studio at Square Enix External Studios, said the partnership has been a “huge success.” “The opportunity […]

  • 'Spider-Man' Dethrones 'God of War' as

    'Spider-Man' Dethrones 'God of War' as Sony's Fastest-Selling Title

    Developer Deck Nine is working on a new, unannounced project for publisher Square Enix, it announced on Thursday. The two companies recently worked together on the episodic adventure game “Life is Strange: Before the Storm.” Lee Singleton, head of studio at Square Enix External Studios, said the partnership has been a “huge success.” “The opportunity […]

  • PlayStation Now Allows PS4, PS2 Game

    PlayStation Now Offers PS4, PS2 Game Downloads

    Developer Deck Nine is working on a new, unannounced project for publisher Square Enix, it announced on Thursday. The two companies recently worked together on the episodic adventure game “Life is Strange: Before the Storm.” Lee Singleton, head of studio at Square Enix External Studios, said the partnership has been a “huge success.” “The opportunity […]

  • WaPo: L.A. Times Owner Sees Esports

    L.A. Times Owner Sees Esports As Evolution of Modern News Media

    Developer Deck Nine is working on a new, unannounced project for publisher Square Enix, it announced on Thursday. The two companies recently worked together on the episodic adventure game “Life is Strange: Before the Storm.” Lee Singleton, head of studio at Square Enix External Studios, said the partnership has been a “huge success.” “The opportunity […]

  • PlayStation Vita's Days Numbered in Japan,

    PlayStation Vita's Days Numbered in Japan, No Replacement Planned

    Developer Deck Nine is working on a new, unannounced project for publisher Square Enix, it announced on Thursday. The two companies recently worked together on the episodic adventure game “Life is Strange: Before the Storm.” Lee Singleton, head of studio at Square Enix External Studios, said the partnership has been a “huge success.” “The opportunity […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad