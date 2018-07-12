Deadmau5 To Celebrate New Album With ‘PUBG’ Twitch Stream

Electronic music producer Deadmau5 has a new album coming out on Friday, and he’s celebrating its launch with a “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” livestream on Twitch.

“Mau5ville: level 1” reunites Deadmau5 with musician Rob Swire for a new single called “Monophobia.” The two previously collaborated almost a decade ago on one of Deadmau5’s biggest songs, “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff.”

An avid gamer, Deadmau5 is teaming up with Twitch Prime and ‘PUBG’ for a special Unboxing Prime Day event on Friday, July 13. Fans can watch a ‘PUBG’ Squad Showdown on the game’s Twitch channel featuring popular streamers Shroud, Dr. DisRespect, Anne Munition, and more. Deadmau5 will perform his new single, along with other tracks from the new album, starting at 11 a.m. PT. There will also be a reveal of exclusive in-game ‘PUBG’ content for Twitch Prime members, giveaways, and more.

“Mau5ville: level 1” is the first of several new unreleased music and remixes coming from Deadmau5 in the coming months. It’s apparently named after his “Minecraft” server. In addition to “Monophobia,” it includes additional unreleased tracks including productions by Getter and GTA. There’s also a “Monophobia” remix from Grammy award-winning record producer Latroit and Deadmau5′ Mau5trap label artists Attlas and Rinzen.

Here’s the complete track listing for “Mau5ville: level 1”:

01. deadmau5 – Monophobia (feat. Rob Swire)

02. Getter – All Is Lost (feat. nothing,nowhere.)

03. GTA – Something Like

04. deadmau5 – Monophobia (Rinzen Remix)

05. deadmau5 – Monophobia (feat. Rob Swire) [Latroit Extended Remix]

06. deadmau5 – Monophobia (feat. Rob Swire) [ATTLAS Remix]

07. deadmau5 – Nyquist

08. deadmau5 – Monophobia (feat. Rob Swire) [Extended Mix]

Beatport Exclusive/Bonus Tracks:

09. deadmau5 – Monophobia (Original Mix)

10. deadmau5 – Monophobia (Latroit Extended Dub)