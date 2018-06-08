You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Dead or Alive 6’ Coming to Consoles and Steam in 2019

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All

Team Ninja announced a new mainline “Dead or Alive” title on Friday.

The next entry in the long-running series of fighting games — which began with the “Dead or Alive” arcade cabinet in 1996 — will ship for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The previous installment, “Dead or Alive 5: Last Round,” came out in 2015.

In a hands-on preview for IGN, the game’s director, Yohei Shimbori, insisted that the game will retain the series’ familiar gameplay while pushing the property forward in other ways. “It can feel disappointing if a game you used to enjoy no longer feels familiar, so we didn’t want to change the core mechanics,” Shimbori said. But female characters, for instance, are intended to be less sexually objectified than in the past. “The female characters are still attractive, as are the men,” said art director Yutaka Saito, “but first and foremost they are fighters.”

More news about the game is expected to be revealed at E3 on June 11.

Though probably best known for its contributions to the “Dead or Alive” series, Team Ninja is also the developer behind “Ninja Gaiden,” “Hyrule Warriors,” and “Nioh,” which was released for PlayStation 4 and Windows in 2017. The studio is a division of Koei Tecmo.

Dead or Alive 6” will launch early in 2019.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

More Gaming

  • Dead or Alive 6

    ‘Dead or Alive 6’ Coming to Consoles and Steam in 2019

    Team Ninja announced a new mainline “Dead or Alive” title on Friday. The next entry in the long-running series of fighting games — which began with the “Dead or Alive” arcade cabinet in 1996 — will ship for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The previous installment, “Dead or Alive 5: Last Round,” came out […]

  • New Beta for ‘Indivisible’ Backers Available

    New Beta for ‘Indivisible’ Backers Available Now, E3 Trailer Released

    Team Ninja announced a new mainline “Dead or Alive” title on Friday. The next entry in the long-running series of fighting games — which began with the “Dead or Alive” arcade cabinet in 1996 — will ship for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The previous installment, “Dead or Alive 5: Last Round,” came out […]

  • Twin Mirror

    ‘Life Is Strange’ Developer Dontnod Announces New Game ‘Twin Mirror’

    Team Ninja announced a new mainline “Dead or Alive” title on Friday. The next entry in the long-running series of fighting games — which began with the “Dead or Alive” arcade cabinet in 1996 — will ship for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The previous installment, “Dead or Alive 5: Last Round,” came out […]

  • Bohemian Xbox Exclusive

    ‘DayZ’ Developer Bohemia Is Working on an Xbox Exclusive

    Team Ninja announced a new mainline “Dead or Alive” title on Friday. The next entry in the long-running series of fighting games — which began with the “Dead or Alive” arcade cabinet in 1996 — will ship for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The previous installment, “Dead or Alive 5: Last Round,” came out […]

  • Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros: Top

    'Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros.': World's Best Players Discuss Tournament, Game

    Team Ninja announced a new mainline “Dead or Alive” title on Friday. The next entry in the long-running series of fighting games — which began with the “Dead or Alive” arcade cabinet in 1996 — will ship for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The previous installment, “Dead or Alive 5: Last Round,” came out […]

  • 'Just Cause 4' Announced With Steam

    'Just Cause 4' Accidentally Announced With Steam Ad

    Team Ninja announced a new mainline “Dead or Alive” title on Friday. The next entry in the long-running series of fighting games — which began with the “Dead or Alive” arcade cabinet in 1996 — will ship for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The previous installment, “Dead or Alive 5: Last Round,” came out […]

  • Twitch

    A Guide to Twitch’s E3 2018 Events

    Team Ninja announced a new mainline “Dead or Alive” title on Friday. The next entry in the long-running series of fighting games — which began with the “Dead or Alive” arcade cabinet in 1996 — will ship for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The previous installment, “Dead or Alive 5: Last Round,” came out […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad