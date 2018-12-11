×
Helena Bonham Carter, Kiefer Sutherland in New ‘Call of Duty’ Zombies DLC

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s” latest zombie addition delivers players to a 1912 manor where they take on the roles of characters voiced by Helena Bonham Carter, Kiefer Sutherland, Charles Dance, and Brian Blessed.

Dead of the Night” is set at Rhodes Manor, a palatial estate in the English countryside, in the year 1912. Dozens of friends and enemies of relic-hunter Alistair Rhodes have been invited for a party. But it turns out the entire affair is actually a trap. A secret society of mystics unleash a spell that transforms all but four of the guests into zombies. As “Dead of the Night” progresses, these characters go from strangers to a tight-knit team, seeking clues and performing tasks they hope will bring this nightmare to an end.

Dance voices Godfrey, the butler at Rhodes Manor, Blessed voices the Brigadier, Bonham Carter voices the psychic, and Sutherland voices the gunslinger.

