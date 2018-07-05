‘Dead Island’ is Now a Mobile Game

“Dead Island: Survivors” is a tower defense game out now for Android and iPhone.

Deep Silver’s new mobile game trailer was tweeted from the official Dead Island Twitter account during the holiday Wednesday.

Fight zombies and build your base to survive! Dead Island: Survivors is out now on iOS and Android. App Store: https://t.co/UuQWIsPdYr

Google Play: https://t.co/NuDwJlkhjm pic.twitter.com/RmiF10Jwum — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) July 4, 2018

The official description on the Google Play store reads: “Collect legendary heroes and ingenious weapons. Build cunning traps and solid barricades. Use spectacular combos and unique special moves. Team up with other survivors and watch each other’s backs. Do whatever you can to keep the ghastly zombie hordes at bay!”

While the title is free-to-download-and-play, the description notes that “Dead Island: Survivors” offers in-app purchases of “$0.99 – $99.99 per item.” Microtransactions are par for the course for mobile games these days. For a comparison, see how long it took “Pokemon Quest” to make money, which offers in-game purchases, versus “Super Mario Run,” which has one flat cost of $9.99 to play the full game in-game after the first few levels. “Pokemon Quest” made $3 million in one week, while “Super Mario Run” took only one day to make $5 million, but arguably stagnated in sales afterward compared to the massive amounts pulled in by games which use microtransactions, such as “Pokemon Go.”

Whether “Dead Island: Survivors” will be a huge commercial success for Deep Silver remains to be seen, but the title already has over 50,000 downloads, according to the Google Play Store description and perhaps will tide over fans waiting for more news on “Dead Island 2.”

This is in spite of the changes Google recently made to their algorithm on how games are discovered on their Play store, which has apparently negatively impacted independent developers but doesn’t appear to have impacted larger developers like Deep Silver too much.