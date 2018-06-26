Action-Platformer ‘Dead Cells’ Now On Mac And Linux, Price Increase On The Way

Mac and Linux versions of Motion Twin’s action-platformer “Dead Cells” are now available on Steam and GOG.com, the developer announced Tuesday. The game is also currently 40% off in the Steam Summer Sale, so now’s a good time to grab a copy. Motion Twin is raising its price on July 6 from $19.99 to $24.99.

The modding community will be happy to hear “Dead Cells” is getting partial mod support. But, for now, only one mod can be active at a time. Multiple mod support is coming in the near future. A mod can be activated only when creating a new save or restarting a run from prison start, Motion Twin said.

“For now, with each update (even minor ones), mods will be deactivated and current saves using mods will be reset (only the run, not meta items),” the studio added. “This is to prevent the game from crashing and/or corrupt the saves.”

Currently in Early Access, “Dead Cells” is a 2D “Roguevania” action-platformer where the player must battle their way through an ever-changing castle to reclaim cells for their decaying body. There are no checkpoints and each death is permanent. It draws some inspiration from From Software’s “Dark Souls” franchise and, like those games, it is punishingly difficult. Motion Twin said it’s aiming for “tough but fair.”

“We’re aiming for that sweet spot between a (very) challenging game and a broken controller and we’re counting on the community helping out a lot with this,” the studio said on the “Dead Cells” Steam page.

Motion Twin plans to fully launch the game on PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch sometime in August.

