‘Dead Cells’ Getting Custom Mode, DLC

Developer Motion Twin is working on for its hit indie roguelike Metroidvania “Dead Cells,” it announced in a Steam post on Thursday.

While Motion Twin said it’s “super tired after three years of bringing this baby of ours to life” and most of the team is currently on vacation, it’s planning on “Dead Cells” first major post-release update and hopes to have it in beta in late October/early November.

“This patch will focus on heavily balancing, polishing and bug fixing, as well as new possibilities for customization with better mod support, and a new Custom Mode,” Motion Twin said.

The Custom Mode will give players a new layer of control over the game and let them make their own “Dead Cells,” the developer said. It will likely include the ability to choose starting gear and ban certain weapons from the game’s loot table once they’re unlocked, which is something fans have long requested. Motion Twin said “other modifications of the standard gameplay will also be possible.”

Once that update is out, the studio will focus on the game’s first free DLC. There’s no ETA on it yet, but Motion Twin said it will have new playable content and showed off a few screenshots.

After that, the developer said it wants to “sit down and have an honest discussion about future content.”

“We would love to keep supporting ‘Dead Cells’ on the long run, but we haven’t really figured out exactly how yet,” it said. “What do you guys think about paid DLC? Would you prefer regular light updates or more packaged, themed ones? More playable content in the vein of what’s already existing or exploring new ways to play the game through different modes? Everything is on the table … Let us know what you want to see.”