PS4 Exclusive Zombie Game ‘Days Gone’ Delayed

Sony is delaying its action-adventure zombie title “Days Gone,” it announced in a PlayStation Blog post on Friday. The game is now expected to release on Apr. 26.

“While the studio is eager to see ‘Days Gone’ in the hands of fans, Bend Studio will take the opportunity to further polish ‘Days Gone,'” Sony said.

The publisher also said it wanted to move the game out of a crowded February. Some heavy hitters are coming out that month, including BioWare’s online action-RPG “Anthem,” 4A Games’ first-person shooter “Metro Exodus,” and Microsoft-exclusive action-adventure game “Crackdown 3.”

“Days Gone” was first announced at E3 2016 and was originally slated for a 2018 launch. This is the game’s second delay. It’s set in a post-apocalyptic open world two years after a global pandemic turns much of humanity into “Freakers.” The story focuses on Deacon St. John, a former biker gang member.

The game draws some obvious comparisons to another Sony zombie thriller, “The Last of Us.” And that’s OK, co-director and writer John Garvin told Variety back in May.

“We’ve been compared a lot to ‘The Last of Us,’” he said. “I don’t mind that, it’s good company to be in. ‘The Last of Us’ is beautifully written and a compelling experience and I can see why players notice a lot of similarities. But if you play the game you will see how different they feel. There is way more run-and-gun gameplay and we are more action-oriented.”

Rockstar Games’ “Red Dead Redemption,” which has a sequel coming out next week, was also a big influence, Garvin said. “Wouldn’t it be awesome to have ‘Red Dead’ on a motorcycle and Freakers?” he said. Hopefully, we’ll find out in April.

Sony gave quick updates on a few other exclusives on Friday. From Software’s first VR title, “Déraciné,” is still targeting a Nov. 6 release date. Pixelopus’ “Concrete Genie” is targeting an early 2019 release. More details on that will come in the weeks and months ahead. Plus, golf franchise “Everybody’s Golf” will make its PS VR debut in Spring 2019.