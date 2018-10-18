Double Fine and iam8bit’s 6th Annual Day of the Devs Returns This November

Double Fine Productions and iam8bit’s 6th annual Day of the Devs celebration is returning on Nov. 11.

The free event is scheduled to take place at The Midway in San Francisco and will welcome attendees of all ages to play over 70 unreleased games while partaking in “plentiful” food and drink.

“Day of the Devs is our favorite time of year. You could say it’s a holiday just for indie games, except that we’ve also invited a handful of our favorite AAA games too,” Double Fine President and CEO Tim Schafer said of the event, which will be celebrating some of the year’s “best indie and AAA titles.” Several new games will be making their official debuts there as well, set to a live soundtrack featuring bands like Doseone, Hydelic, and Chipzel.

The complete list of titles that will be available include several that will be playable for the first time, including “Afterparty,” “Bird Alone,” “Creaks,” and “Scrappers.” Others, like “My Friend Pedro” and “Tetris Effect,” have been seen at a variety of events, but will be available for players to check out as well. There’s a wide variety of titles on offer.

Those interested in attending the event can check the official Day of the Devs page and should plan to RSVP via the official Day of the Devs Eventbrite hub.