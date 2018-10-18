You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Double Fine and iam8bit’s 6th Annual Day of the Devs Returns This November

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Double Fine Productions and iam8bit’s 6th annual Day of the Devs celebration is returning on Nov. 11.

The free event is scheduled to take place at The Midway in San Francisco and will welcome attendees of all ages to play over 70 unreleased games while partaking in “plentiful” food and drink.

“Day of the Devs is our favorite time of year. You could say it’s a holiday just for indie games, except that we’ve also invited a handful of our favorite AAA games too,” Double Fine President and CEO Tim Schafer said of the event, which will be celebrating some of the year’s “best indie and AAA titles.” Several new games will be making their official debuts there as well, set to a live soundtrack featuring bands like Doseone, Hydelic, and Chipzel.

The complete list of titles that will be available include several that will be playable for the first time, including “Afterparty,” “Bird Alone,” “Creaks,” and “Scrappers.” Others, like “My Friend Pedro” and “Tetris Effect,” have been seen at a variety of events, but will be available for players to check out as well. There’s a wide variety of titles on offer.

Those interested in attending the event can check the official Day of the Devs page and should plan to RSVP via the official Day of the Devs Eventbrite hub.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Gaming

  • Double Fine and iam8bit's 6th Annual

    Double Fine and iam8bit's 6th Annual Day of the Devs Returns This November

    Double Fine Productions and iam8bit’s 6th annual Day of the Devs celebration is returning on Nov. 11. The free event is scheduled to take place at The Midway in San Francisco and will welcome attendees of all ages to play over 70 unreleased games while partaking in “plentiful” food and drink. “Day of the Devs […]

  • 'Dota 2' Treasure Update Adds New

    'Dota 2' Treasure Update Adds New Item Bundles, Loot Odds

    Double Fine Productions and iam8bit’s 6th annual Day of the Devs celebration is returning on Nov. 11. The free event is scheduled to take place at The Midway in San Francisco and will welcome attendees of all ages to play over 70 unreleased games while partaking in “plentiful” food and drink. “Day of the Devs […]

  • 'Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden'

    'Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden' Trailer Introduces New Details

    Double Fine Productions and iam8bit’s 6th annual Day of the Devs celebration is returning on Nov. 11. The free event is scheduled to take place at The Midway in San Francisco and will welcome attendees of all ages to play over 70 unreleased games while partaking in “plentiful” food and drink. “Day of the Devs […]

  • Steam's China Userbase Swells to Over

    Steam's China User Base Swells to Over 30 Million

    Double Fine Productions and iam8bit’s 6th annual Day of the Devs celebration is returning on Nov. 11. The free event is scheduled to take place at The Midway in San Francisco and will welcome attendees of all ages to play over 70 unreleased games while partaking in “plentiful” food and drink. “Day of the Devs […]

  • Rockstar Employees Speak Out About Working

    Current Rockstar Employees Speak Out About Working Conditions

    Double Fine Productions and iam8bit’s 6th annual Day of the Devs celebration is returning on Nov. 11. The free event is scheduled to take place at The Midway in San Francisco and will welcome attendees of all ages to play over 70 unreleased games while partaking in “plentiful” food and drink. “Day of the Devs […]

  • This Is How Weapon Specializations Work

    This Is How Weapon Specializations Work in 'Battlefield V'

    Double Fine Productions and iam8bit’s 6th annual Day of the Devs celebration is returning on Nov. 11. The free event is scheduled to take place at The Midway in San Francisco and will welcome attendees of all ages to play over 70 unreleased games while partaking in “plentiful” food and drink. “Day of the Devs […]

  • Don't Expect Big 'Diablo' News at

    Don't Expect Big 'Diablo' News at BlizzCon 2018

    Double Fine Productions and iam8bit’s 6th annual Day of the Devs celebration is returning on Nov. 11. The free event is scheduled to take place at The Midway in San Francisco and will welcome attendees of all ages to play over 70 unreleased games while partaking in “plentiful” food and drink. “Day of the Devs […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad