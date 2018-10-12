THQ Nordic Details ‘Darksiders III’ Post-Launch DLC Plans

Action-adventure game “Darksiders III” gets two pieces of downloadable content after it launches next month, publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games announced on Friday.

The downloadable content will add new playable areas to the game world, along with new challenges, puzzles, items, and enemies.

The first DLC, The Crucible, is a horde mode that pits protagonist Fury against wave after wave of enemies. A strange entity wants to test her skills in battle, you see, and players can unlock new rewards and items by participating in the experiment.

The second DLC, Keepers of the Void, sends Fury on a quest to remove an ancient threat in the Serpent Holes. The area is riddled with new puzzles and enemies, THQ Nordic said. Once Fury completes her quest, she’ll unlock an all-new weapon from the Hollows, along with a shiny new set of Abyssal Armor.

Like its predecessors, “Darksiders III” takes place in a post-apocalyptic, open world setting full of warring angels and demons. This time, they take on the role of Fury, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, who’s hunting down the Seven Deadly Sins. While the first game had quite a bit of “Zelda” in its DNA, “Darksiders III” is a lot closer to “Metroid,” Gunfire Games recently told Variety in an interview. But, unlike “Metroid,” there’s no world map in this game. Gunfire wants players to rely on landmarks to get around.

“We don’t have a map system of any kind in the game,” Gunfire Games senior designer Richard Vorodi said. “We’re not a huge fan of maps. We don’t think players like them either. We want players to get lost. We think the fun comes from finding your way and spending time in the world to uncover secrets. You still need to have some guidance, and that’s what the points of interest offer.”

“Darksiders III” releases on Nov. 27 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.