You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

THQ Nordic Details ‘Darksiders III’ Post-Launch DLC Plans

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: THQ Nordic

Action-adventure game “Darksiders III” gets two pieces of downloadable content after it launches next month, publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games announced on Friday.

The downloadable content will add new playable areas to the game world, along with new challenges, puzzles, items, and enemies.

The first DLC, The Crucible, is a horde mode that pits protagonist Fury against wave after wave of enemies. A strange entity wants to test her skills in battle, you see, and players can unlock new rewards and items by participating in the experiment.

The second DLC, Keepers of the Void, sends Fury on a quest to remove an ancient threat in the Serpent Holes. The area is riddled with new puzzles and enemies, THQ Nordic said. Once Fury completes her quest, she’ll unlock an all-new weapon from the Hollows, along with a shiny new set of Abyssal Armor.

Like its predecessors, “Darksiders III” takes place in a post-apocalyptic, open world setting full of warring angels and demons. This time, they take on the role of Fury, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, who’s hunting down the Seven Deadly Sins. While the first game had quite a bit of “Zelda” in its DNA, “Darksiders III” is a lot closer to “Metroid,” Gunfire Games recently told Variety in an interview. But, unlike “Metroid,” there’s no world map in this game. Gunfire wants players to rely on landmarks to get around.

“We don’t have a map system of any kind in the game,” Gunfire Games senior designer Richard Vorodi said. “We’re not a huge fan of maps. We don’t think players like them either. We want players to get lost. We think the fun comes from finding your way and spending time in the world to uncover secrets. You still need to have some guidance, and that’s what the points of interest offer.”

“Darksiders III” releases on Nov. 27 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Gaming

  • THQ Nordic Details 'Darksiders III' Post-Launch

    THQ Nordic Details 'Darksiders III' Post-Launch DLC Plans

    Action-adventure game “Darksiders III” gets two pieces of downloadable content after it launches next month, publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games announced on Friday. The downloadable content will add new playable areas to the game world, along with new challenges, puzzles, items, and enemies. The first DLC, The Crucible, is a horde mode that […]

  • Watch Ninja Play 'Fortnite' With Ellen

    Watch Ninja Play 'Fortnite' With Ellen DeGeneres

    Action-adventure game “Darksiders III” gets two pieces of downloadable content after it launches next month, publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games announced on Friday. The downloadable content will add new playable areas to the game world, along with new challenges, puzzles, items, and enemies. The first DLC, The Crucible, is a horde mode that […]

  • Blizzard Gear Store Mentions "Diablo: Reign

    'Diablo: Reign of Terror' Pops Up in BlizzCon Store

    Action-adventure game “Darksiders III” gets two pieces of downloadable content after it launches next month, publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games announced on Friday. The downloadable content will add new playable areas to the game world, along with new challenges, puzzles, items, and enemies. The first DLC, The Crucible, is a horde mode that […]

  • 'Corpse Party: Blood Drive' Rated By

    'Corpse Party: Blood Drive' Rated By ESRB For Nintendo Switch

    Action-adventure game “Darksiders III” gets two pieces of downloadable content after it launches next month, publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games announced on Friday. The downloadable content will add new playable areas to the game world, along with new challenges, puzzles, items, and enemies. The first DLC, The Crucible, is a horde mode that […]

  • Competitive 1 vs. 1 Multiplayer Ghost

    Competitive 1V1 Multiplayer Ghost Mode Coming to 'Hitman 2'

    Action-adventure game “Darksiders III” gets two pieces of downloadable content after it launches next month, publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games announced on Friday. The downloadable content will add new playable areas to the game world, along with new challenges, puzzles, items, and enemies. The first DLC, The Crucible, is a horde mode that […]

  • 'Ring of Elysium' To Get New

    'Ring of Elysium' to Get New Map, EU Servers Post Early Access Launch

    Action-adventure game “Darksiders III” gets two pieces of downloadable content after it launches next month, publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games announced on Friday. The downloadable content will add new playable areas to the game world, along with new challenges, puzzles, items, and enemies. The first DLC, The Crucible, is a horde mode that […]

  • 'Candy Crush' Creator on Loot Boxes,

    'Candy Crush' Creator on Loot Boxes, 'Call of Duty' Mobile

    Action-adventure game “Darksiders III” gets two pieces of downloadable content after it launches next month, publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games announced on Friday. The downloadable content will add new playable areas to the game world, along with new challenges, puzzles, items, and enemies. The first DLC, The Crucible, is a horde mode that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad