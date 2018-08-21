Bandai Confirms ‘Dark Souls Trilogy’ Is Coming to PS4 and Xbox One Later This Year

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

A “Dark Souls” trilogy collection is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Bandai Namco confirmed on Tuesday.

Dark Souls Trilogy” will include “Dark Souls: Remastered”, “Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin”, and “Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition”, complete with all the associated downloadable content (DLC). Physical copies of the game will be packaged in an “exclusive” steelbook case.

Since its release in 2011, the atmospheric hack ‘n’ slasher “Dark Souls” has become a fan-favorite owing to its combat, lore, and challenging difficulty.

Bandai recommends that as the physical edition will only be “available in limited numbers across the Americas”, players should pre-order to secure their copy at launch.

“Dark Souls Trilogy” will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 19, 2018, with a recommended retail price of $80.

“Dark Souls Trilogy” will release the same day “Dark Souls: Remastered” hits the Nintendo Switch, alongside Nintendo’s new Solaire of Astora amiibo.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Gaming

  • Bandai Confirms 'Dark Souls Trilogy' Is

    Bandai Confirms 'Dark Souls Trilogy' Is Coming to PS4 and Xbox One Later This Year

    A “Dark Souls” trilogy collection is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Bandai Namco confirmed on Tuesday. “Dark Souls Trilogy” will include “Dark Souls: Remastered”, “Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin”, and “Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition”, complete with all the associated downloadable content (DLC). Physical copies of the game […]

  • Netflix's 'The Witcher' TV Series Casting

    Netflix's 'The Witcher' TV Series Casting Scripts Leak Online

    A “Dark Souls” trilogy collection is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Bandai Namco confirmed on Tuesday. “Dark Souls Trilogy” will include “Dark Souls: Remastered”, “Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin”, and “Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition”, complete with all the associated downloadable content (DLC). Physical copies of the game […]

  • Amazon's 'The Grand Tour Game' Brings

    Amazon's 'The Grand Tour Game' Brings Episodic Racing to Consoles

    A “Dark Souls” trilogy collection is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Bandai Namco confirmed on Tuesday. “Dark Souls Trilogy” will include “Dark Souls: Remastered”, “Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin”, and “Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition”, complete with all the associated downloadable content (DLC). Physical copies of the game […]

  • 'The Sinking City' Is Still Pretty

    Explore Lovecraftian World of 'The Sinking City' in New Trailer

    A “Dark Souls” trilogy collection is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Bandai Namco confirmed on Tuesday. “Dark Souls Trilogy” will include “Dark Souls: Remastered”, “Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin”, and “Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition”, complete with all the associated downloadable content (DLC). Physical copies of the game […]

  • "DayZ" Comes to Xbox Game Preview

    'DayZ' Comes to Xbox Game Preview in Late August

    A “Dark Souls” trilogy collection is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Bandai Namco confirmed on Tuesday. “Dark Souls Trilogy” will include “Dark Souls: Remastered”, “Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin”, and “Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition”, complete with all the associated downloadable content (DLC). Physical copies of the game […]

  • Tencent's 'Arena of Valor' Hits Nintendo

    Tencent's 'Arena of Valor' Hits Nintendo Switch in September

    A “Dark Souls” trilogy collection is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Bandai Namco confirmed on Tuesday. “Dark Souls Trilogy” will include “Dark Souls: Remastered”, “Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin”, and “Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition”, complete with all the associated downloadable content (DLC). Physical copies of the game […]

  • New Spirit Trials Mode Coming to

    New Spirit Trials Mode Coming to 'Ori and the Will of the Wisps'

    A “Dark Souls” trilogy collection is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Bandai Namco confirmed on Tuesday. “Dark Souls Trilogy” will include “Dark Souls: Remastered”, “Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin”, and “Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition”, complete with all the associated downloadable content (DLC). Physical copies of the game […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad