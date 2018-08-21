Bandai Confirms ‘Dark Souls Trilogy’ Is Coming to PS4 and Xbox One Later This Year

A “Dark Souls” trilogy collection is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Bandai Namco confirmed on Tuesday.

“Dark Souls Trilogy” will include “Dark Souls: Remastered”, “Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin”, and “Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition”, complete with all the associated downloadable content (DLC). Physical copies of the game will be packaged in an “exclusive” steelbook case.

Since its release in 2011, the atmospheric hack ‘n’ slasher “Dark Souls” has become a fan-favorite owing to its combat, lore, and challenging difficulty.

Bandai recommends that as the physical edition will only be “available in limited numbers across the Americas”, players should pre-order to secure their copy at launch.

“Dark Souls Trilogy” will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 19, 2018, with a recommended retail price of $80.

“Dark Souls Trilogy” will release the same day “Dark Souls: Remastered” hits the Nintendo Switch, alongside Nintendo’s new Solaire of Astora amiibo.