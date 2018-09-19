You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Dark Souls Remastered’ Gets Network Test on Switch This Weekend

CREDIT: From Software

Fans of From Software’s brutal action-RPG “Dark Souls” will finally get a chance to play the remastered version on Nintendo Switch this weekend.

“Dark Souls Remastered” on Switch originally had a network test planned for April and was scheduled to launch during the summer. But, publisher Bandai Namco delayed it to “give the development team the time needed to make sure Nintendo Switch players can fully appreciate the true ‘Dark Souls’ experience anytime and anywhere, thanks to the unique portable nature of the Nintendo Switch console.” The network test was also pushed back as a result. Now, the game is scheduled to launch on Switch on Oct. 19. The PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions all released on May 25.

Anyone interested in participating in the network test can download the client starting today on the Nintendo eShop. It begins Friday and lasts throughout the weekend. It takes place in the Undead Parish area and players will have access to both single-player and multiplayer content. But, there are some caveats. A Nintendo Switch Online membership is required and save data from the test won’t carry over to the full version at launch.

The full “Dark Souls Remastered” Network Test schedule is below:

Friday, 9/21 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. PDT
Saturday, 9/22 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. PDT
Sunday, 9/23 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. PDT

“Dark Souls Remastered” is the first Soulsborne game to come to a Nintendo console. The port costs $40 and includes the full game plus the Artorias of the Abyss DLC, along with improved framerates and resolution.

“’Dark Souls: Remastered’ delivers the same great gameplay, online mechanics, and environmental storytelling that has inspired countless game players and developers,” said Kasumi Yogi, associate brand manager for Bandai Namco. “We are excited to watch the thriving ‘Dark Souls’ community grow and support new players experiencing the title for the first time.”

