‘Dark Souls: Remastered’ Gets October Release Date For Nintendo Switch

“Dark Souls: Remastered” hits the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 19 alongside the Solaire of Astora amiibo and it will still be getting an online Nintendo Test prior to launch, publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced Tuesday.

No date has been set for the online test. Last week, Nintendo announced that its online service would be launching in the second half of September.

The game was originally set for a summer release but delayed by the company to give the development team “the time needed to make sure Nintendo Switch players can fully appreciate the true ‘Dark Souls’ experience anytime and anywhere, thanks to the unique portable nature of the Nintendo Switch console.” The PlayStation 4 system, Xbox One, and Steam versions of “Dark Souls: Remastered” released on May 25.

The remastered port will include the Artorias of the Abyss DLC, as well as improved framerate and resolution from the original “Dark Souls” game. This marks the franchise’s debut on a Nintendo platform and as a portable title. Remastered will deliver “unique capabilities” for the Switch version and dynamic 4K resolution to the PS4 Pro, Xbox One X and on Steam. Bandai Namco says that the game will allow up to six players to join online to help, or hurt, each other throughout their quest.

“’Dark Souls: Remastered’ delivers the same great gameplay, online mechanics, and environmental storytelling that has inspired countless game players and developers,” Kasumi Yogi, associate brand manager for Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., said in a statement. “We are excited to watch the thriving ‘Dark Souls’ community grow and support new players experiencing the title for the first time.”

The game will sell for $39.99 for the console versions, no price has been set for the steam version yet.