Dallas Fuel to Host Overwatch League’s First Home Games

CREDIT: Overwatch League

The Dallas Fuel will be the first Overwatch League team to host home games during the 2019 season, the Overwatch League announced on Wednesday. It will be the first time in the esports organization’s history that regular season matches will be played anywhere other than the Blizzard Arena in Los Angeles.

Dallas Fuel’s first-ever home match will be against the Los Angeles Valiant on Saturday, Apr. 27. That weekend will feature eight of the 20 Overwatch League teams total, who will play four matches each day. The weekend will conclude with the only regular season matchup between the Dallas Fuel and their in-state rivals the Houston Outlaws on Sunday, Apr. 28. All of the matches will take place at the Allen Event Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“It is an honor to have Dallas selected as the first team to bring Overwatch League matches into a home market,” said Dallas Fuel owner Mike Rufail in a press release. “Texas is where I was born and raised. I know our home crowd will want to be a big part of this experience and fans from all around the world will have a chance to make esports history with us in North Texas. We will deliver an experience and weekend of entertainment that lives up to Texas standards.”

Fans interested in attending can sign up at DallasFuel.com for a priority access ticket sale, which starts on Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. CST.

“This is going to be an incredible weekend on a number of levels: local gaming enthusiasts are going to get a can’t-miss event in their backyard, Overwatch fans will have the opportunity to travel to North Texas for a historic weekend of matchups, and the streaming audience from around the world will get to join in on the excitement,” said Geoff Moore, president of the Dallas Fuel. “We’re thrilled that our first-ever home match is part of a two-day Overwatch League festival that will showcase this region’s passion for esports and make for a unique debut among the storied Dallas sports franchises.”

Match Schedule

Saturday, Apr. 27
Paris Eternal vs. London Spitfire
Hangzhou Spark vs. Chengdu Hunters
Houston Outlaws vs. Seoul Dynasty
Los Angeles Valiant vs. Dallas Fuel

Sunday, Apr. 28
Hangzhou Spark vs. Paris Eternal
Chengdu Hunters vs. London Spitfire
Seoul Dynasty vs. Los Angeles Valiant
Houston Outlaws vs. Dallas Fuel

