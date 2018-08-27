CD Projekt Red Offers 48-Minute Look at ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

(Note: The demo features some violent combat that might be tough for some people to handle in light of Sunday’s shooting in Jacksonville, Fla.)

Video game publisher CD Projekt Red released a lengthy demo for its upcoming action role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077” on Monday.

Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world narrative RPG based on the tabletop game “Cyberpunk 2020.” CD Projekt teased Monday’s sneak peek with a mysterious livestream on Twitch. A computer screen with the words “data transmission in progress” played for hours. Fans theorized it could be anything from a new trailer to a release date. But, it was actually a pre-recorded featurette focusing on “Cyberpunk’s” character creation, combat, and game world.

The demo takes place near the beginning of the game, as the player character and her friend Jackie track down a missing woman they’ve been hired to locate. They find her in an apartment full of scavengers, criminals who strip cybernetics from people to sell. Naturally, they put up a fight. Right now, combat appears a bit bullet-spongey, but that’s not unusual for an action role-playing game.

Related

Although “Cyberpunk 2077” is reportedly fully playable, it’s still a work-in-progress, CD Projekt said. Since many assets and mechanics are likely to change before launch, the developer decided to initially show this demo to the media only.

“Elements like gunplay (both in terms of visuals and how RPG stats influence it), netrunning, car physics, or the game’s UI — everything’s pretty much still in the playtest phase and we felt uneasy about publicly committing to any particular design,” said “Cyberpunk 2077 game director and CD Projekt Red studio head Adam Badowski. Animation glitches, work-in-progress character facial expressions, early versions of locations — all this made us hesitant to release what you’re about to see.”

“However, we are also well aware that many of you want to see what the media saw,” he added. “Although this is probably not the same game you’ll see on your screen when we launch, we still decided to share this 48-minute video with you. This is how ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ looks today.”

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Gaming

  • CD Projekt Red Offers A 48-Minute

    CD Projekt Red Offers 48-Minute Look at 'Cyberpunk 2077'

    (Note: The demo features some violent combat that might be tough for some people to handle in light of Sunday’s shooting in Jacksonville, Fla.) Video game publisher CD Projekt Red released a lengthy demo for its upcoming action role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077” on Monday. “Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world narrative RPG based on the tabletop […]

  • 'Streets of Rage 4' Announced, Trailer

    'Streets of Rage 4' Officially Announced

    (Note: The demo features some violent combat that might be tough for some people to handle in light of Sunday’s shooting in Jacksonville, Fla.) Video game publisher CD Projekt Red released a lengthy demo for its upcoming action role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077” on Monday. “Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world narrative RPG based on the tabletop […]

  • Palmer Luckey Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey

    Magic Leap's First Headset Is a 'Tragic Heap,' Says Oculus VR Founder

    (Note: The demo features some violent combat that might be tough for some people to handle in light of Sunday’s shooting in Jacksonville, Fla.) Video game publisher CD Projekt Red released a lengthy demo for its upcoming action role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077” on Monday. “Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world narrative RPG based on the tabletop […]

  • 'GTA V' Players Have Listened To

    'Grand Theft Auto V' Players Have Listened to Over 75 Billion Minutes Of Music

    (Note: The demo features some violent combat that might be tough for some people to handle in light of Sunday’s shooting in Jacksonville, Fla.) Video game publisher CD Projekt Red released a lengthy demo for its upcoming action role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077” on Monday. “Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world narrative RPG based on the tabletop […]

  • Xbox One X Console Controller Front

    Microsoft Launching Xbox All-Access Financing Program

    (Note: The demo features some violent combat that might be tough for some people to handle in light of Sunday’s shooting in Jacksonville, Fla.) Video game publisher CD Projekt Red released a lengthy demo for its upcoming action role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077” on Monday. “Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world narrative RPG based on the tabletop […]

  • 'Stonehearth': How to Say Goodbye to

    'Stonehearth:' How to Say Goodbye to Your Unrealized Dream Game

    (Note: The demo features some violent combat that might be tough for some people to handle in light of Sunday’s shooting in Jacksonville, Fla.) Video game publisher CD Projekt Red released a lengthy demo for its upcoming action role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077” on Monday. “Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world narrative RPG based on the tabletop […]

  • 'Madden NFL 19': What is the

    What Is the Madden Championship Series?

    (Note: The demo features some violent combat that might be tough for some people to handle in light of Sunday’s shooting in Jacksonville, Fla.) Video game publisher CD Projekt Red released a lengthy demo for its upcoming action role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077” on Monday. “Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world narrative RPG based on the tabletop […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad