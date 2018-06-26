‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Series Dissects Pivotal Moments From E3 2018 Trailer

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

CD Projekt Red is breaking down the Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 trailer frame by frame in a bid to help players decode some of the clues hidden within. In the developer’s new online series, which receives a new entry every couple of days on the official “Cyberpunk 2077” website, there’s a frame from the trailer and a blurb that offers additional insight into that particular scene. There have been three “episodes” released to date, with the newest debuting today.

Nearly an hour of gameplay was shown off to journalists at E3 2018, but for those who weren’t privy to the meaty chunks of footage shown behind closed doors, these factoids should help prospective players piece together more of the narrative that the developer is currently working on weaving together.

The first scene of the trailer introduces the game’s setting of Night City, an “independent megacity” in the Free State of California that’s completely run by corporations. Night City isn’t governed by U.S. or even California law, originally conceived as the “best city in the world.” Unfortunately, it wasn’t able to live up to its full potential once corporations took over and fractured the city with conflicts and gang wars.

Related

The next episode introduces a scene where a human trains with a robotic boxing partner, with commentary expanding on society’s dependence on technology, from camera drones to automated trash collectors and everything in between. The citizens of Night City rely on their robotic allies for everyday tasks, right down to public transportation vehicles that can even communicate with one another on the fly.

Finally, the latest episode revolves around the social structure in Night City and the lies fed to its citizens by way of advertisements and other social engineering, pushing those who live there to dream big. Those who live in the city are forever a part of the rat race, dreaming big so they can enter the high rise apartments and “look down” on the common folks in the street. Constantly being pushed to live a life of excess and luxury, Night City’s denizens are forever looking for ways to access the technology that can make their dreams come true.

These peeks into the world of “Cyberpunk 2077” are quite illuminating, and it looks like we’ll be privy to several more details as these episodic installments roll out. The ambitious first-person shooter with varied RPG elements is an expansive project with much to offer fans, and acts as CD Projekt Red’s follow-up to the critically-acclaimed “The Witcher 3.”

Currently, there’s no projected release date for “Cyberpunk 2077,” as CD Projekt Red has stated it’ll be heading out to consumers “when it’s ready.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Gaming

  • 'Cyberpunk 2077' Series Dissects Pivotal Moments

    'Cyberpunk 2077' Series Dissects Pivotal Moments From E3 2018 Trailer

    CD Projekt Red is breaking down the “Cyberpunk 2077” E3 2018 trailer frame by frame in a bid to help players decode some of the clues hidden within. In the developer’s new online series, which receives a new entry every couple of days on the official “Cyberpunk 2077” website, there’s a frame from the trailer […]

  • Overwatch

    Blizzard Granted Patent for 'Overwatch' Scoring Method

    CD Projekt Red is breaking down the “Cyberpunk 2077” E3 2018 trailer frame by frame in a bid to help players decode some of the clues hidden within. In the developer’s new online series, which receives a new entry every couple of days on the official “Cyberpunk 2077” website, there’s a frame from the trailer […]

  • Nightclubs Are Coming To 'GTA Online's'

    Nightclubs Bring New Music to 'Grand Theft Auto Online's' Los Santos in July

    CD Projekt Red is breaking down the “Cyberpunk 2077” E3 2018 trailer frame by frame in a bid to help players decode some of the clues hidden within. In the developer’s new online series, which receives a new entry every couple of days on the official “Cyberpunk 2077” website, there’s a frame from the trailer […]

  • Tencent: Mobile Esports is the Next

    Tencent: Mobile Esports Is the Next Big Thing

    CD Projekt Red is breaking down the “Cyberpunk 2077” E3 2018 trailer frame by frame in a bid to help players decode some of the clues hidden within. In the developer’s new online series, which receives a new entry every couple of days on the official “Cyberpunk 2077” website, there’s a frame from the trailer […]

  • 'Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance' Unplayable on

    'Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance' Unplayable on Mac Due to DRM Limits

    CD Projekt Red is breaking down the “Cyberpunk 2077” E3 2018 trailer frame by frame in a bid to help players decode some of the clues hidden within. In the developer’s new online series, which receives a new entry every couple of days on the official “Cyberpunk 2077” website, there’s a frame from the trailer […]

  • Overwatch Retribution

    'Overwatch' Dev Busts Some Myths About Its Matchmaking

    CD Projekt Red is breaking down the “Cyberpunk 2077” E3 2018 trailer frame by frame in a bid to help players decode some of the clues hidden within. In the developer’s new online series, which receives a new entry every couple of days on the official “Cyberpunk 2077” website, there’s a frame from the trailer […]

  • Arena of Valor Switch

    Tencent: 'Arena of Valor Switch' Likely to Deliver Esports to Switch

    CD Projekt Red is breaking down the “Cyberpunk 2077” E3 2018 trailer frame by frame in a bid to help players decode some of the clues hidden within. In the developer’s new online series, which receives a new entry every couple of days on the official “Cyberpunk 2077” website, there’s a frame from the trailer […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad