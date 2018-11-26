×
Cyber Monday Video Game Sales: Nintendo Switch, PC Gaming, PS4, Xbox One

Shoppers look for electronics during the early morning Black Friday opening of the Best Buy store in Costa Mesa, California, USA, 23 November 2018. Hundreds waited for the doors to open, even though the store was open with the same deals on Thanksgiving evening, one day prior. Black Friday is the day after the US Thanksgiving Day and is regarded as the start of the Christmas shopping season.Black Friday holiday shopping, Costa Mesa, USA - 23 Nov 2018
CREDIT: EUGENE GARCIA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Black Friday has come and gone, but don’t worry, Cyber Monday is here, bringing with it a whole new slate of video game deals from Nintendo, PlayStation, and Microsoft for both PC gaming and Xbox gaming.

We’ve gone through a bunch of websites to find the best deals out there and listed them below by platform. If you’re in the market for a Nintendo Switch, keep in mind that Nintendo is running its own special deal on the console which, when paired with a GameStop deal, nets you a base Nintendo Switch for $299 with a $50 GameStop gift card and a $35 eshop gift card. Now that’s a great deal.

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Sale Price: $299
Where: Walmart

Any new Nintendo Switch and $50 GameStop Gift Card
Sale Price: Prices Vary
Where: GameStop

Nintendo 2DS XL
Sale Price: $129
Where: Walmart

Nintendo Switch grey or neon Joycons and $35 eshop credit
Sale Price: Prices Vary
Where: Online retailers

Nintendo Switch, $50 GameStop gift card, $35 eshop credit
Sale Price: $299
Where: GameStop

PlayStation

PlayStation VR bundle with “Creed: Rise to Glory” and “Superhot”
Sale Price: $249.99
Where: GameStop

PlayStation VR bundle with “Astro Bot” and “Moss”
Sale Price: $199.99
Where: Best Buy

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Bundle with Red Dead Redemption 2 and Second Controller
Sale Price: $199.99
Where: Walmart

PS4 and $50 GameStop
Sale Price: Prices Vary
Where: GameStop

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription
Sale Price: $39.99
Where: Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon

PlayStation 4 games
Sale Price: Up to 65% off
Where: GameStop

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
Sale Price: $38.99
Where: GameStop

Scuf Gaming
Sale Price: Up to 35% off
Where: Scufgaming

Windows PC

Acer Predator 15
Sale Price: $1,349
Where: Microsoft Store

Alienware Aurora R7
Sale Price: $1,349
Where: Microsoft Store

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop
Sale Price: $599
Where: Microsoft Store

Dell XPS 15 9570 Laptop
Sale Price: $1,499
Where: Microsoft Store

Dell XPS 13 9370
Sale Price: $1,199
Where: Microsoft Store

Logitech G602 mouse
Sale Price: $36.99
Where: Amazon

Logitech G600 MMO mouse
Sale Price: $36.50
Where: Amazon

Logitech G613 Lightspeed mechanical keyboard
Sale Price: $64.99
Where: Amazon

Logitech G910 Orion Spark Mechanical keyboard
Sale Price: $89.99
Where: Amazon

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum headphone
Sale Price: $69.99
Where: Amazon

Logitech G533 Wireless headset
Sale Price: $74.99
Where: Amazon

Logitech G430 Headphone
Sale Price: $29.99
Where Amazon

MSI Vortex G65VR Desktop
Sale Price: $1,799
Where: Microsoft Store

MSI GP73 Leopard-636 Gaming Laptop
Sale Price: $1,599
Where: Walmart

Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 Quartz Pink or standard (yellow, green, or orange switches)
Sale Price: $109.99
Where: Razer

Razer Kraken Pro V2
Sale Price: $49.99
Where: Razer

Razer Blade Pro 17 (various specs)
Sale Price: $500 off
Where: Razer

Razer Blade 15 (various specs)
Sale Price: $200 off
Where: Razer

Scuf Gaming
Sale Price: Up to 35% off
Where: Scufgaming

Xbox 

Scuf Gaming
Sale Price: Up to 35% off
Where: Scufgaming

Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle
Sale Price: $229.99
Where: Best Buy

Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle
Sale Price: $199
Where: Walmart

Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle
Sale Price: $299
Where: Walmart

Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle
Sale Price $299
Where: Walmart

Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle
Sale Price: $299
Where: Walmart

Xbox One X
Sale Price: $399
Where: Amazon

Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle
Sale Price: $429
Where: Walmart

Microsoft Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle
Sale Price: $429
Where: Walmart

Microsoft Xbox One X Battlefield V Gold Rush Special Edition
Sale Price: $429.99
Where: Best Buy

Xbox One and $50 GameStop gift card
Sale Price: Prices Vary
Where: Game Stop

Xbox Wireless Controller
Sale Price: $39.99
Where: Best Buy

1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription
Sale Price: $1 for new subscribers only
Where: Microsoft Store

3-month Xbox Live Gold subscription
Sale Price: $12.50
Where: Walmart

12-month Xbox Live Gold subscription
Sale Price: $45.99
Where: CDKeys

Publisher Deals

Blizzard
Sale: Up to 66% off
Where: Battle.net

EA Origin
Sale Price: Up to 75% off
Where: Origin

Ubisoft
Sale Price: Up to 80% off, Free “Rayman Legends” with any $40 or more purchase
Where: Ubisoft

Humble game sale
Sale Price: Prices Vary
Where: Humble Bundle

Steam game sale
Sale Price: Prices Vary
Where: Steam

