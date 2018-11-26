Cyber Monday Video Game Sales: Nintendo Switch, PC Gaming, PS4, Xbox One

Black Friday has come and gone, but don’t worry, Cyber Monday is here, bringing with it a whole new slate of video game deals from Nintendo, PlayStation, and Microsoft for both PC gaming and Xbox gaming.

We’ve gone through a bunch of websites to find the best deals out there and listed them below by platform. If you’re in the market for a Nintendo Switch, keep in mind that Nintendo is running its own special deal on the console which, when paired with a GameStop deal, nets you a base Nintendo Switch for $299 with a $50 GameStop gift card and a $35 eshop gift card. Now that’s a great deal.

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Sale Price: $299

Where: Walmart

Any new Nintendo Switch and $50 GameStop Gift Card

Sale Price: Prices Vary

Where: GameStop

Nintendo 2DS XL

Sale Price: $129

Where: Walmart

Nintendo Switch grey or neon Joycons and $35 eshop credit

Sale Price: Prices Vary

Where: Online retailers

Nintendo Switch, $50 GameStop gift card, $35 eshop credit

Sale Price: $299

Where: GameStop

PlayStation

PlayStation VR bundle with “Creed: Rise to Glory” and “Superhot”

Sale Price: $249.99

Where: GameStop

Related Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Sale Adds Eshop Credit Razer to Reveal First Xbox One Wireless Keyboard And Mouse at CES 2019

PlayStation VR bundle with “Astro Bot” and “Moss”

Sale Price: $199.99

Where: Best Buy

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Bundle with Red Dead Redemption 2 and Second Controller

Sale Price: $199.99

Where: Walmart

PS4 and $50 GameStop

Sale Price: Prices Vary

Where: GameStop

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription

Sale Price: $39.99

Where: Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon

PlayStation 4 games

Sale Price: Up to 65% off

Where: GameStop

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller

Sale Price: $38.99

Where: GameStop

Scuf Gaming

Sale Price: Up to 35% off

Where: Scufgaming

Windows PC

Acer Predator 15

Sale Price: $1,349

Where: Microsoft Store

Alienware Aurora R7

Sale Price: $1,349

Where: Microsoft Store

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop

Sale Price: $599

Where: Microsoft Store

Dell XPS 15 9570 Laptop

Sale Price: $1,499

Where: Microsoft Store

Dell XPS 13 9370

Sale Price: $1,199

Where: Microsoft Store

Logitech G602 mouse

Sale Price: $36.99

Where: Amazon

Logitech G600 MMO mouse

Sale Price: $36.50

Where: Amazon

Logitech G613 Lightspeed mechanical keyboard

Sale Price: $64.99

Where: Amazon

Logitech G910 Orion Spark Mechanical keyboard

Sale Price: $89.99

Where: Amazon

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum headphone

Sale Price: $69.99

Where: Amazon

Logitech G533 Wireless headset

Sale Price: $74.99

Where: Amazon

Logitech G430 Headphone

Sale Price: $29.99

Where Amazon

MSI Vortex G65VR Desktop

Sale Price: $1,799

Where: Microsoft Store

MSI GP73 Leopard-636 Gaming Laptop

Sale Price: $1,599

Where: Walmart

Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 Quartz Pink or standard (yellow, green, or orange switches)

Sale Price: $109.99

Where: Razer

Razer Kraken Pro V2

Sale Price: $49.99

Where: Razer

Razer Blade Pro 17 (various specs)

Sale Price: $500 off

Where: Razer

Razer Blade 15 (various specs)

Sale Price: $200 off

Where: Razer

Scuf Gaming

Sale Price: Up to 35% off

Where: Scufgaming

Xbox

Scuf Gaming

Sale Price: Up to 35% off

Where: Scufgaming

Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle

Sale Price: $229.99

Where: Best Buy

Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle

Sale Price: $199

Where: Walmart

Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle

Sale Price: $299

Where: Walmart

Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle

Sale Price $299

Where: Walmart

Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle

Sale Price: $299

Where: Walmart

Xbox One X

Sale Price: $399

Where: Amazon

Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle

Sale Price: $429

Where: Walmart

Microsoft Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle

Sale Price: $429

Where: Walmart

Microsoft Xbox One X Battlefield V Gold Rush Special Edition

Sale Price: $429.99

Where: Best Buy

Xbox One and $50 GameStop gift card

Sale Price: Prices Vary

Where: Game Stop

Xbox Wireless Controller

Sale Price: $39.99

Where: Best Buy

1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription

Sale Price: $1 for new subscribers only

Where: Microsoft Store

3-month Xbox Live Gold subscription

Sale Price: $12.50

Where: Walmart

12-month Xbox Live Gold subscription

Sale Price: $45.99

Where: CDKeys

Publisher Deals

Blizzard

Sale: Up to 66% off

Where: Battle.net

EA Origin

Sale Price: Up to 75% off

Where: Origin

Ubisoft

Sale Price: Up to 80% off, Free “Rayman Legends” with any $40 or more purchase

Where: Ubisoft

Humble game sale

Sale Price: Prices Vary

Where: Humble Bundle

Steam game sale

Sale Price: Prices Vary

Where: Steam