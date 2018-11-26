Cyber Monday Video Game Sales: Nintendo Switch, PC Gaming, PS4, Xbox One

Black Friday has come and gone, but don’t worry, Cyber Monday is here, bringing with it a whole new slate of video game deals from Nintendo, PlayStation, and Microsoft for both PC gaming and Xbox gaming.
We’ve gone through a bunch of websites to find the best deals out there and listed them below by platform. If you’re in the market for a Nintendo Switch, keep in mind that Nintendo is running its own special deal on the console which, when paired with a GameStop deal, nets you a base Nintendo Switch for $299 with a $50 GameStop gift card and a $35 eshop gift card. Now that’s a great deal.
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Sale Price: $299
Where: Walmart
Any new Nintendo Switch and $50 GameStop Gift Card
Sale Price: Prices Vary
Where: GameStop
Nintendo 2DS XL
Sale Price: $129
Where: Walmart
Nintendo Switch grey or neon Joycons and $35 eshop credit
Sale Price: Prices Vary
Where: Online retailers
Nintendo Switch, $50 GameStop gift card, $35 eshop credit
Sale Price: $299
Where: GameStop
PlayStation
PlayStation VR bundle with “Creed: Rise to Glory” and “Superhot”
Sale Price: $249.99
Where: GameStop
PlayStation VR bundle with “Astro Bot” and “Moss”
Sale Price: $199.99
Where: Best Buy
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Bundle with Red Dead Redemption 2 and Second Controller
Sale Price: $199.99
Where: Walmart
PS4 and $50 GameStop
Sale Price: Prices Vary
Where: GameStop
PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription
Sale Price: $39.99
Where: Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon
PlayStation 4 games
Sale Price: Up to 65% off
Where: GameStop
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
Sale Price: $38.99
Where: GameStop
Scuf Gaming
Sale Price: Up to 35% off
Where: Scufgaming
Windows PC
Acer Predator 15
Sale Price: $1,349
Where: Microsoft Store
Alienware Aurora R7
Sale Price: $1,349
Where: Microsoft Store
Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop
Sale Price: $599
Where: Microsoft Store
Dell XPS 15 9570 Laptop
Sale Price: $1,499
Where: Microsoft Store
Dell XPS 13 9370
Sale Price: $1,199
Where: Microsoft Store
Logitech G602 mouse
Sale Price: $36.99
Where: Amazon
Logitech G600 MMO mouse
Sale Price: $36.50
Where: Amazon
Logitech G613 Lightspeed mechanical keyboard
Sale Price: $64.99
Where: Amazon
Logitech G910 Orion Spark Mechanical keyboard
Sale Price: $89.99
Where: Amazon
Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum headphone
Sale Price: $69.99
Where: Amazon
Logitech G533 Wireless headset
Sale Price: $74.99
Where: Amazon
Logitech G430 Headphone
Sale Price: $29.99
Where Amazon
MSI Vortex G65VR Desktop
Sale Price: $1,799
Where: Microsoft Store
MSI GP73 Leopard-636 Gaming Laptop
Sale Price: $1,599
Where: Walmart
Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 Quartz Pink or standard (yellow, green, or orange switches)
Sale Price: $109.99
Where: Razer
Razer Kraken Pro V2
Sale Price: $49.99
Where: Razer
Razer Blade Pro 17 (various specs)
Sale Price: $500 off
Where: Razer
Razer Blade 15 (various specs)
Sale Price: $200 off
Where: Razer
Scuf Gaming
Sale Price: Up to 35% off
Where: Scufgaming
Xbox
Scuf Gaming
Sale Price: Up to 35% off
Where: Scufgaming
Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle
Sale Price: $229.99
Where: Best Buy
Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle
Sale Price: $199
Where: Walmart
Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle
Sale Price: $299
Where: Walmart
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle
Sale Price $299
Where: Walmart
Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle
Sale Price: $299
Where: Walmart
Xbox One X
Sale Price: $399
Where: Amazon
Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle
Sale Price: $429
Where: Walmart
Microsoft Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle
Sale Price: $429
Where: Walmart
Microsoft Xbox One X Battlefield V Gold Rush Special Edition
Sale Price: $429.99
Where: Best Buy
Xbox One and $50 GameStop gift card
Sale Price: Prices Vary
Where: Game Stop
Xbox Wireless Controller
Sale Price: $39.99
Where: Best Buy
1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription
Sale Price: $1 for new subscribers only
Where: Microsoft Store
3-month Xbox Live Gold subscription
Sale Price: $12.50
Where: Walmart
12-month Xbox Live Gold subscription
Sale Price: $45.99
Where: CDKeys
Publisher Deals
Blizzard
Sale: Up to 66% off
Where: Battle.net
EA Origin
Sale Price: Up to 75% off
Where: Origin
Ubisoft
Sale Price: Up to 80% off, Free “Rayman Legends” with any $40 or more purchase
Where: Ubisoft
Humble game sale
Sale Price: Prices Vary
Where: Humble Bundle
Steam game sale
Sale Price: Prices Vary
Where: Steam