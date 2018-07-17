Custom PUBG Matches May Be Paid-For Content After Testing

More custom matches are coming to “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” PC test server PUBG Corp., announced on Tuesday – and while they’re available to trial for free right now, the developer may “change this in the future”.

“Earlier this year, we promised to make custom matches available for more players,” stated a update on the Battle Royale’s Steam page. “As our first step towards fulfilling that promise, we’re making custom match access available to everyone on our test servers. Our plan is to expand this test to live servers, once the system is proven to be stable.”

What does this mean in practice? According to the update from PUBG Corp representative “Hawkinz”, players will be able to customize “every aspect” of the game, including item and vehicle spawn rates, loadouts, and even circle behaviour. You can even create War Mode and Zombie Mode matches, too, and control how many – or how few – players you’d like to join you, and whether you wish to keep the match private for just you and your buddies, or open it up as a public match.

While the feature is in testing, custom games will be restricted to 10,000 concurrent matches in order to “ensure a stable service”, which inevitably means you’ll experience issues. While the developer plans to keep us updated and fix problems quickly, “some elements might be rough,” so don’t be afraid of feeding back any issues.

While “creating custom matches won’t have an associated cost during this phase”, the developer hasn’t ruled out charging for custom games in the future given it takes an “extremely large amount of resources […] to allow custom games to be available to all players”.

The update goes on to detail user experience (UX) changes, and well as new settings, including plans for a new “spectate password” to permit viewers for special events. The custom match UX will roll out on PC with Update #18 – for all the details, head on over to PUBG’s Steam news page.

Last week, “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” developer PUBG Corp. sent a small patch to the game’s test server on Wednesday, along with a note to fans promising more performance improvements and additional bug fixes in the near future.